The convid tyranny did seem to teach something about giving life, but is it alright to give up?

Giving life these days poses insurmountable risks, but is it absolutely not worth it?

There was no need to enlarge on “vaccines”; plenty of others did and are still doing that, although keep forgetting that injections are no longer necessary.

I have done many things wrong in my life, especially when it came to the most important decisions, but I always made sure I was making the “right” decision based on what I knew, so I am sorry, but don’t feel any guiltier than what the human condition itself incurs, which is more than enough. I even dared to declare that PTSD is part of “normal” (in my life, it has been):

At this time of my life, I am concerned about the young people who have been primed for “being in love” and procreate on that basis, while the average marriage lasted seven years last time a checked it, which was a few years ago.

Love, for one, has little, if anything, to do with infatuation:

Marriage, in general, is a legal contract and part of the grabberment’s tracking program, but the two parties can actually mean it, which can seal the covenant forever. That alone, however, doesn’t hand out a license to have children. Dunno about you, but connubial bliss for me is a package deal:

Forget that most families fail sooner or later and adult children put up their elders in nursing facilities, that is, if the elders are lucky and are not “convinced” to go for assisted suicide, which certainly takes a load off from the heirs’ shoulders…

After all, euthanasia is one of the popularized methods of mass extermination:

So, when passing down the genes, what is the most important factor?

I know, I am getting old for this, but finally, I know (and this is a message for those who are still considering having children):

IF YOUR LOVE FOR EACH OTHER HAS MATURED TO THE POINT THAT IT OVERFLOWS, AND YOU WANT TO SHARE IT, YOU CAN JOIN THE ORDER OF CREATION, AND HAND DOWN YOUR MESSAGE TO THOSE WHO MIGHT NEVER NOTICE. STILL, IF ANYTHING CAN SAVE THE WORLD, IT’S LOVE.

If only people realized what it means to “Love your neighbor, because he is like you,” the odds perhaps wouldn’t be so meager:

In closure, the rule remains standing, albeit hardly ever followed:

Love procreates, because it wants to share the joy it is giving and receiving. Love comes from mutual commitment, respect, and gratitude.

So, where is treasure in this world?