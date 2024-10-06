Pick your poison. Can you?

As much as I wanted to leave well enough alone with my last article for the weekend, “Agent” inspired me again with his article on microwaves. Scary, ain’t it?:

Nice and juicy details...

Imagine cells to be shaken out of existence, which is what microwaves do. As a result, the body cannot recognize what it’s consuming, and the intake mostly goes to adipose tissue... Have you ever heard that microwaved food makes you fat? This is probably the first time. After all, what is “nutritional value”?

The sooner-or-later lethal injections varied by the batch, so plausible deniability is always there, and if some damage or a death happens to be proven, it can always be blamed on “contamination” (as if the stuff was not toxic enough) or “human error” (which is weird, because the concoctions seem to have been mixed by AI without any human intervention...).

“Science” is supposed to become the law of the land, demonstrating that some people do and others don’t deserve to live, but most people have no idea how shaky “scientific knowledge” is:

While cancer can most likely be caused by microwaves, there are plenty of other options that proliferated after 1920, and especially after 1960:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/an-unlikely-synthesis-a-comprehensive

Cell phone use and other comparable (and often clandestine) technologies must have contributed even more than the microwave, and it is on steroids now:

By 1991, there was more than enough evidence that cell phones were causing brain cancer, whose numbers increased sixfold in the 1990s (of course, there must have been plenty of other triggers).

So, “microwave sickness” (techically, it’s radiation sickness) incurs a lot more than just microwaves... For example, many 5G installers in Britain ended up on worker’s comp.

I am not sure if microwaves were outlawed in Russia in the 70s (but “Agent” is most likely correct, not that it matters), but Soviet microwaves did exist for sale in the 1980s, and as far as I can recall, the Soviets sent the “nuclear oven” to the Germans beforehand, possibly as early as the 1950s. Just another sign that all these agents have been working together for a long time...

Do not fall victim to compartmentalization, which can be identified, if it doesn't fit into the picture (Agent’s does):