Pick your poison. Can you?
As much as I wanted to leave well enough alone with my last article for the weekend, “Agent” inspired me again with his article on microwaves. Scary, ain’t it?:
Nice and juicy details...
Imagine cells to be shaken out of existence, which is what microwaves do. As a result, the body cannot recognize what it’s consuming, and the intake mostly goes to adipose tissue... Have you ever heard that microwaved food makes you fat? This is probably the first time. After all, what is “nutritional value”?
The sooner-or-later lethal injections varied by the batch, so plausible deniability is always there, and if some damage or a death happens to be proven, it can always be blamed on “contamination” (as if the stuff was not toxic enough) or “human error” (which is weird, because the concoctions seem to have been mixed by AI without any human intervention...).
“Science” is supposed to become the law of the land, demonstrating that some people do and others don’t deserve to live, but most people have no idea how shaky “scientific knowledge” is:
While cancer can most likely be caused by microwaves, there are plenty of other options that proliferated after 1920, and especially after 1960:
Cell phone use and other comparable (and often clandestine) technologies must have contributed even more than the microwave, and it is on steroids now:
By 1991, there was more than enough evidence that cell phones were causing brain cancer, whose numbers increased sixfold in the 1990s (of course, there must have been plenty of other triggers).
So, “microwave sickness” (techically, it’s radiation sickness) incurs a lot more than just microwaves... For example, many 5G installers in Britain ended up on worker’s comp.
I am not sure if microwaves were outlawed in Russia in the 70s (but “Agent” is most likely correct, not that it matters), but Soviet microwaves did exist for sale in the 1980s, and as far as I can recall, the Soviets sent the “nuclear oven” to the Germans beforehand, possibly as early as the 1950s. Just another sign that all these agents have been working together for a long time...
Do not fall victim to compartmentalization, which can be identified, if it doesn't fit into the picture (Agent’s does):
My research suggests that after yet another Roswell-type UFO crash in USA, at least 3 items/capabilities were developed by Lockheed, amongst other labs. The microwave "oven" extracted from the crash was given to various labs and finally Lockheed worked up a prototpe oven for quickly heating meals for troops on active service. A atrange metalic film that would not "scrunch up" became Mylar, the emergency blanket. the central horizintal "touchscreen" in the UFo became the now common touch screen but without the crucial direct connection with the mind of the operator.
incidentally, President Ronny Raygun and Steven Spielberg sat together at the Whitehouse private first screening of the film "Close Encounters"... they were overheard saying "only us 2 know how true this film really is!".... and for those who want even more startling revelations, search for the impromptu lecture given by Ben Rich, Chief of Lockheed Skunkworks in the vast labs under Area 51... to a group of California College students. Minds boggle! and in connection, Gene Roddenberry admitted that Startrek storylines came from the Skunkworks.... just as with storylines for Mulder and Scully.
And we all know that the moon Landing was hokum but hey at least the French have a monument to their Fried Cat, rocketed into the Van Allen Layer. Glamour boyPaperclip man, Werner von Braun asked to design a lunar Rocket, said the manned capsule alone needed at least 200 tons of lead sheeting protection just for the crew......His calcs were made at Peenemunde. History buffs are recommended to swot USNavyhero Admiral Byrd and his 2 full scale Antarctic Wars. Incidentally, Italian Mussolini was said to be the firstto be contacted directly by Aliens offering technology. He reckoned this would annoy the Pope, so he passed the project over to Hitlers SS. And forget Hiroshima an Nagasaki... the Yanks lacked 2 Trigger mechanisms ( which Hitle already had! )The published local site radioactivity readings were borked... it was a massive Air Fuel bomb! very reliable low tech!
Why is Antarctica security so tight? Ask the guys in Argentina or Borman... or even Jezza, his Grand Tour went to Argentina, spectacular! so much to follow up... Wewelsburg SS Castle, The spear of Destiny, the secretive Abwher expeditions to Lhasa and South of France. Time may be short folks, we are at DefCon 2, all B52s are flyin Hot, nukes aboard loaded and locked. Crews last supper in the microwave, Autopilot set for final destination , the semi redundant Wheelus Field. Over at Kelvedon Hatch, 500 + beds newly made, Mess bar stocked... Chickenwire System tested.......... remember to keep the cat indoors...... vaya con Dios!
5G is worse than most people realise but often what they are calling 5G misses.. 5G is more than mmwaves. It also represents a densification of exposure in the .4 GHz to around 7 GHZ. It has beam forming which means the entire intensity of the radiation can be focused in one direction and then moments later steered to another spot. It is also the first rime that in addition to the upto 2 wifi transmitters and blue tooth it also radiates on up to 5 cell phone frequencies.. In many countries including Canada the mmwave part of 5G has not been released to the telcos, who say they don'rt want it, don't need it and is too expensive, at this time there is no schedule to unleash the mmave portion unto Canadians and Canadian and other countries cell phones do not have the mmwave chip.The whole discussion is much more involved than most realise in a short article for a publication I tried to explain more of the facts behind 5G -no matter how one looks at it it is worse than the preceding "Gs") https://normryder.substack.com/p/5c198fab-3162-4afb-a3dd-669274d7c622 In some locations in the US the full spectrum of 5G has been unleashed (I suspect mostly in the more populated areas)