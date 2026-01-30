Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
9h

Good points Ray

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Paul Alan's avatar
Paul Alan
5h

I regretfully admit after living in many states I currently find myself living in in MN, 2 miles from one of the Twin Cities. About 4 to 8 to 12 miles (give or take) from most of the chaos.

We're being played and it's important to know this, accept this as true. Yet many others who are simultaneously being played are seemingly very unaware they're being played. Being used. And unknowingly they are promoting the virtue of their position(s) and employing sophistry that is vacuous and shallow.

Classic Dunning-Krueger effect where overconfidence and incompetence are most pronounced.

There's a reason that the beta-test French and Bolshevik playbook is happening (recurring) here. My list is not comprehensive. Only a brief start for further thinking. Thinking about my thinking. Gathering facts. Forming hypothesis for further research and further meta-cognition.

Morally, ethically, spiritually MN went dark a long, long, time ago.

For starters, lots of colleges and universities here. Having attended many colleges and universities I can attest that some of the most retarded peeps I've ever encountered are the ones with advanced degrees, the licenses, the certificates. The many so-called credentials.

Moreover, the churches here are hallowed out and phony doctrines have long been promoted. The clergy, men of the cloth across the denominations, rarely read any scripture and twist every theistic evolutionary doctrine that comes out of the archdiocese in STP. The belief in "salvation by society" is the mantra.....despite the futility of scientific materialism.

The Lord-God hates cowards; yet that's what the left versus right, good cop v bad cop narratives produce. The collective IQ becomes .50 of the least swift denominator.

Rule of Law; Functioning Civl Institutions; and Civil society no longer exist. By design.

Corruption, criminality and killing by all means possible flourishes here.....

The call to arms for the masses, the vox populi, has never been true. Our so-called leaders on both sides mock us, lie to us, psyop us; they are intent on destabilizing and demoralizing us too.

The already own everything. Surveil everything we do. And say. The constitution confers us rights that are not honored.

What's happening here and across the country and world-wide is scripted. Theater.

Dark spiritual forces have grabbed and enveloped the critical mass necessary for the demise of what we once thought was desirable.

The color revolutions have generating the momentum necessary for our complete demise yet so many that are shouting the loudest would be better served going to a quiet place, closing the curtains and praying for forgiveness and mercy.

I can always be wrong but I can't shake the feeling that this context, this situation is only gathering momentum.

Postscript: Back in the late 80's Eustice Mullins wrote a book called The Curse of Canaan. It was an expose on Freemasonry, and much more. Yet one thing I found revealing is he claimed on about pp 181-182 that the Jesuits had infiltrated freemasonry and were in firm control. There's a lot more in that book too but my capacity to punch beyond my weight, beyond the obvious is an ongoing challenge.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture