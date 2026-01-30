The Shell-game-based Open-message Deception Is More Complex than It Appears
Well, there are cups under some cups, too, in this shell game (source of image).
In the open-message deception, the targeted audience is receiving a lot of parties to blame for the wrongs happening now. All of those are false choices, just like the watchers of a shell game, but the targets feel smart and form an imaginary community1, because they feel they made a choice on their own. In the meanwhile, they are never offered options that are even remotely close to the facts. Limited hangouts and red herrings, along with information overload2 make most people’s head spin, and they settle for one of the fake options, because they can’t take the cognitive insecurity that, for that matter, comes from the limited information they receive, which doesn’t promise much good, if one considers the inevitably-limited and fragmented results of human cognition.
My discovery this time, which I must add to my previous conjecturing, is that Masons, while also patsies, no matter which level they were, emerged, for instance, among Jesuits in the second half of the 19th century, and eventually, when “liberation Theology” was banished from the Roman Catholic Church, obviously took over the Church itself. The penultimate “Pope” was a “Jesuit” (when the Jesuit order was founded, it was directly under the Pope, so Jesuits were not ever supposed to become Popes) with a murky past and lots of activities that relativized the fundamental tenets of Western civilization.3 Unconditional obedience to the Pope can cause a lot of damage to a lot of people, especially in the realm of playing politics.
The way Masonic Jews (Zionists?) are presented, seems to go parallel with the Jesuits’ story.
Anyway, what this means is that the gaslighting is more complex than I have ever suspected. It has a hierarchic structure, while none of the participants is holding the global power, meeting the prerequisite of the shell game played for the masses.
In plain English, the gaslighting seems to have a hierarchic structure: escaping one level only lands the participants on another, possibly higher level, but the whole structure is a sandcastle, a house of cards, just like the US itself:
To sum it up: The Shell-game-based Open-message Deception Is More Complex than It Appears. Besides empty cups next to each other, some other empty cups contain a number of others.
Those who play the game(s) against the people are the MSM, the govt, “science” as presented to the public, “education,”4 courts (including the Supreme Court) playing house with their masters, and most of the “alt” media that is overwhelmingly controlled opposition. Re-directing people’s attention and occupying their thoughts seems to have been the prevalent game in recent months.
The primary tool for all this is the private central banks that also control the Stock Market through their global investment firms. That’s the visible cup on the top that contains all the rest. Who are controlling the system is a question for another day, but the objectives and the methods are visible, which gives them away to the extent that those paying attention can at least be prepared.5
Good points Ray
I regretfully admit after living in many states I currently find myself living in in MN, 2 miles from one of the Twin Cities. About 4 to 8 to 12 miles (give or take) from most of the chaos.
We're being played and it's important to know this, accept this as true. Yet many others who are simultaneously being played are seemingly very unaware they're being played. Being used. And unknowingly they are promoting the virtue of their position(s) and employing sophistry that is vacuous and shallow.
Classic Dunning-Krueger effect where overconfidence and incompetence are most pronounced.
There's a reason that the beta-test French and Bolshevik playbook is happening (recurring) here. My list is not comprehensive. Only a brief start for further thinking. Thinking about my thinking. Gathering facts. Forming hypothesis for further research and further meta-cognition.
Morally, ethically, spiritually MN went dark a long, long, time ago.
For starters, lots of colleges and universities here. Having attended many colleges and universities I can attest that some of the most retarded peeps I've ever encountered are the ones with advanced degrees, the licenses, the certificates. The many so-called credentials.
Moreover, the churches here are hallowed out and phony doctrines have long been promoted. The clergy, men of the cloth across the denominations, rarely read any scripture and twist every theistic evolutionary doctrine that comes out of the archdiocese in STP. The belief in "salvation by society" is the mantra.....despite the futility of scientific materialism.
The Lord-God hates cowards; yet that's what the left versus right, good cop v bad cop narratives produce. The collective IQ becomes .50 of the least swift denominator.
Rule of Law; Functioning Civl Institutions; and Civil society no longer exist. By design.
Corruption, criminality and killing by all means possible flourishes here.....
The call to arms for the masses, the vox populi, has never been true. Our so-called leaders on both sides mock us, lie to us, psyop us; they are intent on destabilizing and demoralizing us too.
The already own everything. Surveil everything we do. And say. The constitution confers us rights that are not honored.
What's happening here and across the country and world-wide is scripted. Theater.
Dark spiritual forces have grabbed and enveloped the critical mass necessary for the demise of what we once thought was desirable.
The color revolutions have generating the momentum necessary for our complete demise yet so many that are shouting the loudest would be better served going to a quiet place, closing the curtains and praying for forgiveness and mercy.
I can always be wrong but I can't shake the feeling that this context, this situation is only gathering momentum.
Postscript: Back in the late 80's Eustice Mullins wrote a book called The Curse of Canaan. It was an expose on Freemasonry, and much more. Yet one thing I found revealing is he claimed on about pp 181-182 that the Jesuits had infiltrated freemasonry and were in firm control. There's a lot more in that book too but my capacity to punch beyond my weight, beyond the obvious is an ongoing challenge.