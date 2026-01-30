Well, there are cups under some cups, too, in this shell game (source of image).

In the open-message deception, the targeted audience is receiving a lot of parties to blame for the wrongs happening now. All of those are false choices, just like the watchers of a shell game, but the targets feel smart and form an imaginary community, because they feel they made a choice on their own. In the meanwhile, they are never offered options that are even remotely close to the facts. Limited hangouts and red herrings, along with information overload make most people’s head spin, and they settle for one of the fake options, because they can’t take the cognitive insecurity that, for that matter, comes from the limited information they receive, which doesn’t promise much good, if one considers the inevitably-limited and fragmented results of human cognition.

My discovery this time, which I must add to my previous conjecturing, is that Masons, while also patsies, no matter which level they were, emerged, for instance, among Jesuits in the second half of the 19th century, and eventually, when “liberation Theology” was banished from the Roman Catholic Church, obviously took over the Church itself. The penultimate “Pope” was a “Jesuit” (when the Jesuit order was founded, it was directly under the Pope, so Jesuits were not ever supposed to become Popes) with a murky past and lots of activities that relativized the fundamental tenets of Western civilization. Unconditional obedience to the Pope can cause a lot of damage to a lot of people, especially in the realm of playing politics.

The way Masonic Jews (Zionists?) are presented, seems to go parallel with the Jesuits’ story.

Anyway, what this means is that the gaslighting is more complex than I have ever suspected. It has a hierarchic structure, while none of the participants is holding the global power, meeting the prerequisite of the shell game played for the masses.

In plain English, the gaslighting seems to have a hierarchic structure: escaping one level only lands the participants on another, possibly higher level, but the whole structure is a sandcastle, a house of cards, just like the US itself:

To sum it up: The Shell-game-based Open-message Deception Is More Complex than It Appears. Besides empty cups next to each other, some other empty cups contain a number of others.

Those who play the game(s) against the people are the MSM, the govt, “science” as presented to the public, “education,” courts (including the Supreme Court) playing house with their masters, and most of the “alt” media that is overwhelmingly controlled opposition. Re-directing people’s attention and occupying their thoughts seems to have been the prevalent game in recent months.

The primary tool for all this is the private central banks that also control the Stock Market through their global investment firms. That’s the visible cup on the top that contains all the rest. Who are controlling the system is a question for another day, but the objectives and the methods are visible, which gives them away to the extent that those paying attention can at least be prepared.