You can buy your own military decoy! Or are you already one?

When people are jumping the gun to ID the globalists, they tend to rely on visible signs. There are lot of those, each of them suggesting specific parties to blame.

Everybody knows about Zionism; no secret codes are needed. When US presidents line up at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem, wearing a yarmulke, no explanation is needed, either. Israel, whose creation with Zionist assistance Hitler also supported, has been extremely useful for the US by destabilizing the Middle East, and allowing the world to hate someone else than the US only. Satanist symbols in public spaces and matching ceremonies at the Olympics without the Vatican protesting confirm the alleged presence of Satanism. The Church of Satan has been a registered “church” since 1966. The human mind can indeed be perverted enough to follow Evil for some kickbacks, but why is it that the symbolism is repulsive instead of attractively proselytizing? Obviously, the romanticized version of Satanism represents a fake clan, collecting only morons and generating fear. Adding occult symbols contributes to the thrill of hunting for “secrets,” the wishful desire to possess superhuman powers, while generates fear and uncertainty. So-called “secret” societies openly congregate all over the world, adroitly mixing people’s fascination with and fear of the unknown. Selecting one or more for scapegoats is also convenient for those who just want to put their minds to rest. How much sense does it make to meet in public, if you are supposed to be a clandestine operation? Oh, I know: the gaslighting must go on. Masonic symbols and hand signs abound; why on Earth would Masons reveal themselves in such a manner, if it turns them into targets? Numerology can be used for “proving” just about anything. There are many varieties, and one of them might always generate the desired result. It can also be used for using a specific tribe’s “secret” numbers and, thus, convincing people that the tribe is a threat to them, which turns the tribe into a target. Numbers, however, are also effectively employed in the never-ending process of mass manipulation. Adding the occult to the mix surely elevates the effect further. As human perversions know no end, there are obviously people who are drinking human blood, torture and kill others, or consume the adrenochrome harvested from tortured children… Globalist establishment (e.g. WEF, Trilateral Commission, WHO etc.) meet behind closed doors, but occasionally post programs or recommendations that the world’s captured governments obediently follow (e.g. climate change, sustainable development, and a global “health” treaty, ostentatiously depriving people of making their own heath decisions). These publicized fronts offer up people something to fight, a little hope, when they at least temporarily succeed, but also rub everyone’s nose in their lack of power to change anything, which results in a population living as collaterals for government loans in utmost humiliation. The Georgia Guidestones explicitly stated the globalist objectives. They functioned as tourist attractions until they were destroyed. Did they reveal too much or someone got sick of them taunting the public? Curiously enough, no investigation ensued.

As Proton Magic observed several times, there are Jews who pretend not to be Jews and non-Jews who pretend to be Jewish (although the term “Jewish” doesn’t designate a single tribe). The same applies to most of the above tribes, so they can be easily imitated and turned into popular targets, while the globalist groups act as fronts that can be replaced anytime (e.g. the WHO). The globalist gaslighting could eventually turn everyone into an “enemy of the people” and, as such, into a decoy.

Is Stalin Jewish, a Mason, or a Communist in the picture? A crypto-Jesuit? He was even a member of a seminary as a young man! Or is he already a globalist servant?

The major threats are manifold, but the Digital ID and the CBDC are in the lead, with new tyrannical “public health” edicts and WW3 of TV coming close, each promoting or enforcing the person’s dependency on captured and murderous governments.

The globalist clique has replaceable front organizations in play, while offering up several decoys as “public enemies.” After all, the puppies need their chewing toys…