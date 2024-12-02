The crystallization of this “snow” seems to indicate something more than snow.

In the last few weeks, just too many inconsequential events and deployments have been going on. Recently, the presidential (s)election and the Trump(f) cabinet assignments have been occupying minds that believe, after thousands of years to the contrary, that a political establishment will save/spare them… As a result, I started to publish a few of my previous articles that have never gone obsolete, updated.

However, this is a time for you to lean back in your armchair, recliner, or your sofa, and enjoy the view!

In this article, I am adding some new images of unusual snow and weird ingredients in “snow”; “organic” soups will come tomorrow or the after that, but that’s not the end of eating “healthy.”

RFK, Jr., a presidential nominee for sick-care oversight and a major publisher of red herrings and false hope, is now jubilating over the FL Surgeon General’s call for stopping water fluoridation, which on its own would be nice, were people not poisoned in a poetic variety of alternative methods that include food, water, chemtrails, traditional old-world toxins, and all forms of radiation. Have you ever heard him about opposing the MOST important threat to human life, 5G and comparable techonolgies?

Anyway, this post is about chemtrails.

You have seen such things before, but as a “friend,” who was a politician, once explained to me (he was totally smoked), “How long do you think people’s political memory goes?” To my inquiry, he said, “Three months.” I am still not surprised.

Previously, I posted about plasmic residue on the wind shield, when my wife and I traveled cross-country two years ago:

In May, 2024, my wife photographed this, as if someone was making fun of their victims:

Now, look at this “snow” we have received in rural Kentucky:

This is after several days of chemtrail activity. As you probably know by now after reading me, the same chemical compound can be perhaps even “good for you,” but when it comes in a differenct crystal/molecular structure, it can be pure poison (so much about “generic” madications, not that the rest are much better).

Of course, chemtrails can contain heavy metals, fungi, nanotech, artificial life forms, and goodness knows what else, but they can surely add up…

Lots of other sources have reported weird-looking snow even above 32F, yet here is some more: