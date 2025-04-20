Note: Most recent “alt” authors have been preoccupied with “vaccines,” while the topic has been moot for 2-3 years. The WHO is coming up again as a new “pandemic treaty” is brewing, and people forget that it was not the WHO, but the federal government that enforced the depopulation plan by muzzling and distancing people, while expanding their hundred-year war on them by enriching their tradition of poisoning their assets, the simple folks, both in body and in mind. Do the people have a better chance than suicide by police or by some paramilitary branch of a private army? Preparing and procrastinating are good options, whenever possible. I am convinced, they do, but whatever can be done does, and always will, depend on the circumstances and on one’s options. The only heroism I believe in is the person who makes his or her choices. Most of the time, that is invisible, and when it’s not, (s)he is most likely presented as “the enemy of the people.”

If people could agree on where they would stop to obey insane laws and edicts, and include freedom among their existential needs, they could never be enslaved.

