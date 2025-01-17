As you know, the President’s person makes no difference, so why is he running as an independent, while having absolutely no chance? Got news for you: in order to mesmerize voters and condition them into accepting terms that would never lead to the liberation of the US taxpayer. Even Captain America is in it!

Wikipedia, a well-know disinformer, is saying a few things about Dr. Shiva, and the best thing I’ve found there is that he is against “vaccines”:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shiva_Ayyadurai

I am also against all “vaccines,” but does it make any difference?

A reader asked my opinion about the following two marketing videos for a person running for President. As you know, the President doesn’t matter anymore, but in two five-minute videos, the candidate has been displaying SOOO many signs of being in the system that I can’t help publishing my reactions.

Video #1 is https://youtu.be/8-HOCjs4DsA, and here are my responses:

1. A low-caste untouchable would never be able to come over here from India, much less become an MIT graduate. That alone shows he is an implant. (That’s only after 16 seconds into the video.)

2. Sounds like he was one of the kidnapped children who was “lucky” to be groomed to become a politician.

3. ALL the people I’ve ever met from India in the US were Brahmin and suffered from a superiority complex. Also, when I used to play soccer, they were the most selfish ones on the field (playing style reveals just about everything of a person). “Fighting racism” in his position sounds like travesty.

4. He is promoting “the American Dream,” which has always been a lie.

5. He is projecting the image of a President as a powerful figure, whereas after JFK, everyone has been a puppet (and previously, the most important ones were 33rd-degree Masons…). THIS IS WHEN HE GIVES HIMSELF AWAY AS A FRAUD.

6. He uses “we” as a rhetorical device, which is a manipulative and divisive term.

7. He also promotes the idea of lawsuits, which is an obvious psyop.

8. “Truth” and “Freedom” are obviously manipulative terms.

9. So, he is posing to becomes a figure powerful enough to fight corporations that are subsidiaries to the world rulers, just like the government is…

10. It kind of reminds me of creating a popular hero. https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/folk-heroes-created-by-the-globalists

Video #2 is https://youtu.be/d1bKyINKOPI, and here is what I think:

It starts with a word salad, and gives disempowered people the hope that “they together” can make a difference, which is entrapment.

He also calls for “leaders,” which is the easiest way to behead ANY resistance…

Okay, “training people” to what end? They have absolutely no power to change anything… Again, this only centralizes resistance, assuming there is any…

He is also a “truth” advocate, which is a gnostic term and as it is, it is Satanist…

Typical gaslighting. “Not-so obvious” problem needs a “scientific” solution…

He sticks to the political establishment, which is already an extension of the global rulers…

Oh, dear, he is using the term “nuclear science,” which further works towards more gaslighting…

Also, religion-baiting with his version of Christ…

He has a brainwashing site, too, “to train people.”

“You need to” is a phrase for those who have no idea what they want and it also poses as an omniscient source.

Uses videos, which can be extremely deceptive and manipulative without being examined closer. Is there any need for further studies on him?

He is showing muzzled people, while promoting the idea of “acting locally”…

And he keeps posing as THE oracle for “the Truth”!

To make it even more risible, “he” is offering a “full scholarship” without showing where the money comes from…

My take on this is that he is a diversion and a red herring, spreading false hope and trust in the political and in the legal system, while intimating that elections actually make a difference.

Ever thought why Ron Paul was running? His son, Rand Paul has always been the court jester in the Senate/Congress; he released some steam and served the same purpose as the guy from India or, for that matter, his dad…

You are probably still seeing such psyops regarding new lawsuits that will never lead anywhere or new candidates who promise you everything you need…

Of course, ultimately, it is your conclusions that matter.

As Frank Zappa said, although he still thought it was only the MIC: