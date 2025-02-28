Most fashionable articles on Substack are obsolete, anyway.

While other sites were praising MAGA and DOGE (on which I posted conclusively before; just search for the key words under “Archive” on my main page), were concerned about the extermination of birds that has been going on for 2-3 years (serving the idea of food shortages and most recently, mass “vaccination” through the food supply, which will include “organic” chicken and, most likely, even cows), posted “bombshells” about such obsolete topics as Pfizer’s injections or the fake war (and now “peace”) in Ukraine, gathered people for demonstrations, or collected signatures for meaningless petitions, I spent four days on writing an article on the only chance the “west” might have for survival (I am often accused of not being “constructive,” while kept posting about feasible options). I had to walk on eggshells and make sure AI wouldn’t get it all. As the topic touched on religion, I had to make sure I wasn’t taking sides (with the exception of Islam, but that is nothing new on my site) and was not bloviating from an imaginary cathedra, but provided intriguing and informative details that would be otherwise hard to come by. Needless to say, the piece was not a hit, but I’m comfortable with that as long as I don’t knowingly lie, feel intimidated, or am not sold out.

When my stack was new, I had this habit of asking readers to come up with ideas that they would like to discuss. Once a topic is settled, I wrote a few words about it and the comment section allowed for discussion without my intervention (as long as it stayed civil and didn’t exhibit obvious signs of trolling).

PLEASE, POST RECOMMENDATIONS IN THE COMMENT SECTION HERE, AND I’LL START AN ARTICLE THAT WILL ALLOW UNINTERRUPTED DISCUSSION.