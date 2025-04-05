Before embarking on this journey, let me express my concern that all potential cures can end up being harmful, because human thinking cannot fully counter a sophisticated system designed by a powerful AI, and any attempts made might just complete the design:

What can be done

about the general poisoning that affects most people in the Five Eyes countries? I first asked that question in public on September 9, 2022:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/how-do-the-perpetrators-protect-themselves

I called for further discussions in May, 2023, with hardly any results:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/call-for-discussing-potential-remedies

My last call invoked more comments:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/protection-from-5g-toxins-hydrogels

A couple of readers also asked me if the nanotech, once in the body, can be magnetized or demagnetized. The short answer is not quite, because not all nanotech is magnetic.

Ana Maria Mihalcea reported on EDTA Chelation:

Ana is calling her site “Humanity United Now,” which I consider wishful thinking, because humanity is united only in one way: everyone, including the perps, is a victim to greed, to wanting power, to desiring security, and to human stupidity whose depths still haven’t been fully explored. That, however, is obvious and extends well beyond semantics.

It is feasible solutions that matter. Ana promises a solution, albeit not exactly in a specific manner, so it’s good enough to raise hopes, but some explanations and specific instructions are sorely missing.

For that matter, as Ana also reported, one doesn’t have to be injected to need some remedy, but as of today, I haven’t been able to identify anything that would clearly work. EDTA chelation (according to one of my readers, at $1k a pop, and it must be periodically repeated) seems to be an option for heavy metal poisoning, and part of the problem is certainly heavy metals, but the poisoning is multilateral and multi-faceted:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/what-is-in-where-and-why

The nanotech exhibits magnetic characteristics, and I haven’t been able to find out why. Besides, it is remotely controlled through 5G or comparable technologies. Beyond that, once it anchors itself within the human body, it operates on bioelectricity. Once in that phase, I doubt that magnetizing or demagnetizing would do much, and it’s unclear what any of the two methods would do to the contents of the vials, because the ingredients are creatively versatile and often unknown, especially, when two or more technologies from different sources affect each other and establish new threats that are even more unknown, because not a single one of such threats has even been mentioned anywhere, and certainly not identified.

In short, there are plenty of “cures” out there, but how can you cure something that you cannot diagnose?

To make matters worse, several variables can be causing identical symptoms, and all those sources can converge:

The challenge is there, but who knows what to do?

My suspicion is that some form of relatively harmless nanotech exists that can be used to disengage the ones that are clearly harmful. The problem is that I haven’t seen it. Looking for it is like trying to find a needle in a haystack. There is too much filler-info out there: