Before embarking on this journey, let me express my concern that all potential cures can end up being harmful, because human thinking cannot fully counter a sophisticated system designed by a powerful AI, and any attempts made might just complete the design:
What can be done
about the general poisoning that affects most people in the Five Eyes countries? I first asked that question in public on September 9, 2022:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/how-do-the-perpetrators-protect-themselves
I called for further discussions in May, 2023, with hardly any results:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/call-for-discussing-potential-remedies
My last call invoked more comments:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/protection-from-5g-toxins-hydrogels
A couple of readers also asked me if the nanotech, once in the body, can be magnetized or demagnetized. The short answer is not quite, because not all nanotech is magnetic.
Ana Maria Mihalcea reported on EDTA Chelation:
Ana is calling her site “Humanity United Now,” which I consider wishful thinking, because humanity is united only in one way: everyone, including the perps, is a victim to greed, to wanting power, to desiring security, and to human stupidity whose depths still haven’t been fully explored. That, however, is obvious and extends well beyond semantics.
It is feasible solutions that matter. Ana promises a solution, albeit not exactly in a specific manner, so it’s good enough to raise hopes, but some explanations and specific instructions are sorely missing.
For that matter, as Ana also reported, one doesn’t have to be injected to need some remedy, but as of today, I haven’t been able to identify anything that would clearly work. EDTA chelation (according to one of my readers, at $1k a pop, and it must be periodically repeated) seems to be an option for heavy metal poisoning1, and part of the problem is certainly heavy metals, but the poisoning is multilateral and multi-faceted:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/what-is-in-where-and-why
The nanotech exhibits magnetic characteristics, and I haven’t been able to find out why. Besides, it is remotely controlled through 5G or comparable technologies. Beyond that, once it anchors itself within the human body, it operates on bioelectricity. Once in that phase, I doubt that magnetizing or demagnetizing would do much, and it’s unclear what any of the two methods would do to the contents of the vials, because the ingredients are creatively versatile and often unknown, especially, when two or more technologies from different sources affect each other and establish new threats2 that are even more unknown, because not a single one of such threats has even been mentioned anywhere, and certainly not identified.
In short, there are plenty of “cures” out there, but how can you cure something that you cannot diagnose?
To make matters worse, several variables can be causing identical symptoms, and all those sources can converge:
The challenge is there, but who knows what to do3?
My suspicion is that some form of relatively harmless nanotech exists that can be used to disengage the ones that are clearly harmful. The problem is that I haven’t seen it. Looking for it is like trying to find a needle in a haystack. There is too much filler-info out there:
Even in mainstraim “Medicine,” it is used for a large number of things and, unless I’m mistaken, it’s for symptoms, not for causes, as usual in Madicine:
https://www.healthline.com/health/chelation-therapy
In Ana’s article, EDTA Chelation works for blood restoration (according to one of my readers, at $1k a pop, and it must be periodically repeated), and Ana confirmed my suspicion that most people’s red blood cells are damaged in the same way as the injections do the damage, so this might be the most important method that might actually work, at least to a certain extent.
Even allopathic “Medicine” cautions about the impact of combining its poisons, mistakenly called “medications”:
https://247wallst.com/special-report/2021/11/29/the-25-most-dangerous-drugs/
NAC and ivermectin are often mentioned, but I have serious reservations on any synthetic product these days. Some of my considerations are in
Light and sound “therapy” have been definitely mentioned all over the place, but how can one treat something that has not been specifically identified?
Nothing being fed to, injected into, or slathered on the body will stop or deactivate this tech!
Ana Marie Mihalcea is a con woman...a schill...same as all the others on here selling people quackery and fake hope!
All this stuff is being controlled through the electrical grid system and the towers.... The systems were set in place during the 1970's onwards inside our homes... FREQUENCY MODULATION.
Its not 5G that is the problem.... that is just another psyop to prevent people realising the truth of it all. Yes, 5G and all its predecessors are very detrimental to all living things, but they are NOT what is causing everyone's physical illnesses, the massive upsurge in mental health issues and depression, anxiety, panic attacks, isolation , suicides etc... that is all down to the frequency modulations being carried along ALL electrical wiring from the main grid system into all buildings and across land and sea, and separately through the towers.
It is a weapons system that was originally created by Tesla and taken on board by the US Navy intelligence services in the 1940's onwards. It has been tweaked and added to until today we have a complete population control and manipulation frequency grid system that can target people en masse or individually from inside their homes, workplaces, cars, and anywhere there are electrical cables installed and running close by!
Its all very simple and it has to be because the thousands of operatives at the control centres operating all this shit are morons following orders and being paid vast amounts of money to do so.
Just about the only thing I found that gives complete physical relief from the frequencies affecting the body is to immerse yourself in water (swimming pool and sea, not bath!) whilst on your back. It does NOT work swimming on your tummy therefore pointing to the back of the head and the spinal column as being the main points of entry for the frequencies. As soon as you get out of the water or turn over onto your stomach with the back of your head exposed you feel the frequency onslaught again..... The only thing it doesnt stop is the V2K chatter which points to that particular game being controlled by radar.... Navy again!
Here in Cornwall its all being controlled from RNAS Culdrose and various "base stations" positioned roughly 8 to 10 miles apart from the base. The signals have a limited range of roughly 10 miles ...hence why all the towers went up during the fake covid scam!
There is a secret unit within the British police force (and others world wide), that heads up this program, with officers recruiting civvies to work from mini base stations on housing estates and in business buildings across the country. It is all highly classified and why so many people are targeted by police officers who seem to operate above the law and are virtually untouchable unless you manage to gather enough hard evidence against them that their superiors cannot brush under the proverbial carpet and fob you off as being mentally ill so they dont have to deal with your complaints!
I have been researching the use of herbs, energy forks, and chimes.... NATURE gives up everything we need to thrive and survive..... they have used these same things against us to cause illness, disease, and early death.... Those same frequencies can be used to heal the damage ... The tinnitus that nearly everyone seems to have these days is caused by the frequency grid system running through the electrical grid and bouncing off the towers..... Counteracting the frequencies they are using 24/7to cause disease and upset can alleviate the damages being caused to both humans, animals and plants.
They retuned the music frequency in all sound outputs to 440 from 432 hz back in the 1950's... people buying music that is set at the 432hz frequency are wasting their money unless they build a TRUE 432hz attuned sound card for their devices..... OR play tuning forks and chimes and sound bowls etc...or an instrument directly that is tunes to the correct frequency.
THIS ENTIRE NIGHTMARE WAS NAVY LED from the 1940's and is now set in place across all governments and institutions.... It is protected by the masonic brethren.
I'll be releasing video talks on all this as soon as I have time.... :0 feel free to message me if you have questions in the mean time... Hopefully they wont bump me off before I get the chance to sue their asses!
I appreciate giving your attention to the infestation Ray. Personally, I’ve been doing better not giving it my attention of late and limiting exposure to extra EMF, online activities etc.
I detect a slowing of my thinking and problem solving.
For the first time in quite a while I checked my blood with the Scope.
Surprised to not find any of the cellophane type origami like ribbons.
The RBC’s were very round and floating around nicely -I’m wondering if synthetic? All The past
Looks showed that stacking ‘rouleux ‘
Formations of them and lots of the ribbons.
Who knows? I certainly don’t. Haven’t been taking much in the way of supplements either.
Hugs my friend