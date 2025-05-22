Ray’s Newsletter

Linelle MacDougal
4h

Very inclusive Ray with this report of the many facts that Canadians don't seem to be vaguely concerned about as they continue in what appears to be well defended bubbles and don't think this will have any effects on them. Gotta love the idea that those in this government are "taking the summer off" as if that statement is remotely true and people continue to be outraged as is the plan, when in my opinion, it's the time used to implement all these measures - much like the time when we were locked up , locked away ,and locked down with the majority not questioning why during the virus debacle , in my opinion. Thank you Ray for your on going research for those of us who are at least beyond safe and effective thinking points.

C Woody
16h

You nailed it Ray.. all Cloward Piven strategies have been implemented besides number eight… but it’s incoming quick. Carney has been a huge fan of digital currency for years and he has a penchant for turning off the money supply of any political dissidents already, as we know from the trucker convoy supporters having bank accounts frozen.. which is still happening today here in Kanada by the way. Carney was the mastermind of that strategy, his flunky finance minister Freeland was merely the squawking head on the 24/7 propaganda network. The wrongthink and online safety minister Solomon will save us from ourselves soon by locking us out of the internet soon without government issued identification soon enough.

Also probably not coincidentally Carneys wife, Diana Fox Carney is the niece of Frances Fox Piven… the socialist network is definitely a family affair.

