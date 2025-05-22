The question is not who owns Canada; it’s the same people who own Carney.

Note: This article seems longer than usual (and it is far from fitting into the notification e-mail), but only because as usual, I am listing my previous articles on my current topic, which is Canada today, and the new contents come up after the links. As you know, my wife is from Vancouver, BC, so she has furnished most of the details for that part as well as she had greatly contributed to all the previous posts.

Canada’s problems didn’t start yesterday. The country’s population went up from 10 million to 30 in just a few decades, as a result of the immigration policies of little trudeaut’s (that’s probably the most appropriate spelling) dad or, if you will stepdad, Pierre, who ruled over the country from 1968 to 1979 (elections didn’t start being rigged yesterday, either, eh?). The 500 thousand a year quota declared by Little Castro proved enough to make sure nobody feels safe, can afford a rental unit, while immigrants immediatel collect welfare, many of them collect ODSP (disability) after checking out healthy during their “refugee” process. The Chinese overwhelmed Vancouver (grandma is living in a two-million dollar house, while collecting welfare), while “diversity” prevails in Toronto, and a healthy influx of the Muslim invaders can be seen everywhere (there is not such thing as “moderate Islam”; Islam is radical by nature). The Canadian taxpayer is now going to pay for “affordable housing” for freeloaders, too.

Foreign mercenaries kept arriving in Canada already in 2022 (the photo has been taken off the web since, but if you can find it in archive.org or something similar, please, let me know and I'll put it back on).

International Mercenaries Occupying Canada Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) · July 12, 2022 In case you still cherish any illusions about what’s coming, here is some appetizer from Canada. I’ve been saying this for like 20 months and I’ve been called a harbinger or “gloom and doom,” which people usually dislike to read. Don’t blame the messenger… Read full story

Canada wanted to “buy back” guns that it didn’t sell:

Thankfully, only about three percent owners complied, which I assume, must be something similar in Oz and NZ. The problem will be ammo, but solutions exist for that problem, too.

Canadians have been attacked by the pseudoscience of Psychiatry, too:

Travel restrictions, a major immobolizing and tracking method, thrived, along with other operations:

The convid psyop was also running wild in the country:

Immigration policies also ran amuck:

The shadow of the Chinese (anti)social credit system was also infiltrating the country:

QR codes were introduced for moving around:

THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Daily Canadian news lists eight reasons for which Carney has been hired (for the forthcoming long quotes, I am using dividers instead of italics for easier reading):

What is unfolding in Canada is not politics. It is not reform. It is a hostile takeover by global forces using one of the most sophisticated and destructive plans ever devised to collapse a free society from within.

The plan is referred to as the Cloward Piven Strategy. The man they have chosen to complete this agenda is Mark Carney.

Mark Carney was not elected. He was selected. His loyalty is not to the Canadian people. It is to the World Economic Forum (WEF), the United Nations (UN), the Bank for International Settlements, and other unelected global institutions that aim to erase national sovereignty and individual freedom.

(Cloward Piven Strategy in definition: The strategy aims to utilize “militant anti poverty groups” to facilitate a “political crisis” by overloading the welfare system via an increase in welfare claims, forcing the creation of a system of guaranteed minimum income and “redistributing income through the federal government.”)

In 1966, Columbia University professors Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven developed an eight-point strategy to collapse a free nation from within intentionally. Their idea was to overwhelm the system through massive economic and social destabilization so that citizens would beg for authoritarian control in exchange for survival. This strategy has now been adapted and weaponized by global financial elites and is being applied to #Canada right now. Unfortunately most #Liberals and #PPC voters are to dense to see it.

If you have never heard of the Cloward-Piven Strategy, it does not matter. It is already being implemented for you. You are not imagining the chaos. It is designed to demoralize you, to confuse you, and to make you submit.

Mark Carney is the chosen executor. Below are the eight points of the Cloward-Piven Strategy, along with concrete actions Carney has taken to implement each one.

1. Overload and bankrupt the welfare system

In 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdowns, Carney publicly supported massive government stimulus spending, including the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), which gave more than eight million Canadians free money with no strings attached. This program cost over 81 billion Canadian dollars. Carney, in a July 2020 speech to the London School of Economics, called these types of stimulus packages “essential tools for transition” and praised the role of public finance in “accelerating the shift to stakeholder capitalism.”

The Canadian COVID-19 lockdowns were not about public health. @everyoneThey were all about creating permanent dependency. The more individuals rely on government support, the more control the government has. Canada’s debt has now reached more than 1.5 trillion dollars. The system is being driven toward bankruptcy by design.

2. Raise the cost of living until survival becomes the only focus

In February 2021, Carney co-authored a report for the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, where he pushed for removing capital from carbon-based industries and redirecting it into climate-compliant investments. The direct outcome of this has been a reduction in oil and gas supply, spiking prices across the board.

In July 2022, Carney’s climate agenda began affecting Canadian energy producers when major banks stopped issuing loans to oil and gas firms unless they complied with net-zero targets. With fuel prices soaring, Canadians now face historic inflation. Food banks across the country report record demand. In Canada, the cost of groceries has increased from March 2020 to March 2025, approximately 30.2 percent in total.

Carney knows these policies crush the middle class. That is the point. When individuals struggle to feed their families or fill their gas tanks, they stop resisting.

3. Defund and destabilize law enforcement

On June 8, 2020, just days after the death of George Floyd in the United States, Carney wrote an op-ed in the Globe and Mail endorsing social movements that called for defunding police. In that article, he promoted the idea that institutions need to be reformed to serve “social justice” rather than law and order. His exact words were that the economy must become more “inclusive” and must reflect new social priorities.

In Canada, this narrative led to police budget reductions in major cities, including Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. The result has been a significant rise in violent crime, carjackings, and open drug use. As cities become less safe, public demand increases for technological surveillance, biometric security, and government monitoring. Carney has supported the digital ID infrastructure that will replace traditional policing with algorithmic control.

4. Control education to indoctrinate the next generation

In October 2020, Carney became head of the Brookfield ESG advisory group, which has since partnered with the United Nations to fund youth education programs across North America. These programs are designed to train children and university students to accept climate compliance, equity mandates, and global governance as normal.

In March 2023, the University of Toronto received millions in funding tied to a Brookfield-backed ESG curriculum. These classes redefine economic freedom as dangerous and promote submission to centralized digital control. The youth of Canada are no longer being educated. They are being conditioned.

5. Eliminate private property through regulation, taxation, and debt traps

Carney supports net-zero home compliance. In April 2023, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation proposed mandatory energy audits for homes before sale. This policy was developed in part by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, which Carney chairs.

These audits will be used to justify carbon taxes on homeowners, making it impossible for many families to sell or afford upgrades. At the same time, interest rate hikes driven by central banks have doubled mortgage payments since early 2022. Carney supports these hikes as necessary to curb inflation. The result is mass foreclosure. This is not mismanagement. This is extraction.

6. Promote division through identity politics

Carney has repeatedly made public statements aligning with social justice narratives. In May 2021, he gave a speech at the Public Policy Forum where he called for economic systems that serve “racial justice,” “climate justice,” and “gender equity.” These are not neutral goals. They are designed to divide individuals and pit them against one another based on race, gender, and ideology.

While Canadians fight over perceived slights and identity labels, the real theft is happening quietly. Carney’s controllers benefit from chaos.

The more fractured society becomes, the easier it is to dominate.

7. Undermine faith and family to replace them with state loyalty

In 2019, Carney spoke at the Vatican in support of the Council for Inclusive Capitalism, a group designed to unite global corporations, financial institutions, and the Catholic Church under a single moral-economic framework. The message was clear. Loyalty must shift from traditional institutions to a centralized system where moral authority is dictated by economic compliance.

At the same time, Canadian government programs now incentivize children to bypass parental consent on gender decisions, vaccines, and personal health records. Carney supports these policies. They remove the parent and insert the state.

8. Create permanent dependence on the state through programmable money

Carney is one of the most vocal international advocates for Central Bank Digital Currencies. In a December 2019 speech at the Bank for International Settlements, Carney said that the future of money will be programmable and trackable and must support sustainable development.

In October 2023, the Bank of Canada began pilot testing a central bank digital currency. Carney is advising that effort. Once implemented, this programmable currency will allow the government to freeze accounts, limit purchases, and control every financial transaction. There will be no cash! No Privacy! No Freedom!

This is the full Cloward-Piven strategy. These are not theories. These are documented facts. And Mark Carney is being placed into the Canadian federal election scheduled for April 28, 2025, to finish the job."

It is tough to add anything to this.

Room Goes DEAD SILENT After Danielle Smith DESTROYS Ford—Alberta Takes Carney to Court IMMEDIATELY - YouTube

Carney starts at 11 minutes. He is aiming for net zero emission economy by 2050 with specific goals from 2025 through 2030. A “carbon competitive world” is “the future” that enriches him even further. While he moved his assets out of Canada (which he seems to be planning to destroy), he comfortingly noted that “I am going to make a lot of money” with net-zero investments…

The future controlled by AI decisions

Minister of AI

Canada has its first-ever minister of artificial intelligence in veteran broadcaster and newly elected Toronto Centre MP Evan Solomon.

His boss Mark Carney has called for sweeping use of artificial intelligence to create the “economy of the future”:

Danielle Chadwick’s FB group is Daily Canadian news and the world:

Canada now has a minister of artificial intelligence. What will he do?

AI appears in PM Mark Carney's campaign platform in many key areas.

Canada has its first-ever minister of artificial intelligence in veteran broadcaster and newly elected Toronto Centre MP Evan Solomon.

So what does that job exactly entail?

When asked what Solomon’s mandate and responsibilities will be, a spokesperson from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) pointed to the Liberal platform as “the best bet for now.”

The platform, released a little over a week before the April 28 election, suggests Solomon will have a massive job touching nearly every aspect of the economy and with national security considerations.

His boss Mark Carney has called for sweeping use of artificial intelligence to create the “economy of the future,” incentivize businesses to adopt AI and build the infrastructure needed to support all that work.

“Artificial intelligence is the key to unlocking productivity, higher paying jobs and new prosperity that will benefit everyone,” the document promises.

Adegboyega Ojo, Canada Research Chair in Governance and Artificial Intelligence (AI) at Carleton University, said the new cabinet position — and the platform — sends the right signal.

“Prime Minister Carney is walking the talk,” he said.

“They’ve done their homework in terms of where the issues are and what needs to be done.”

When it comes to the federal government, the platform calls for AI to slash repetitive tasks and reduce costs in the public service.

And it calls to set up an office of digital transformation, something Solomon — whose full title is minister of artificial intelligence and digital innovation — will likely oversee.

“This is about fundamentally transforming how Canadians interact with their government, ensuring timely, accessible and high-quality services that meet Canadians’ needs,” notes the platform.

“This could mean using AI to address government service backlogs and improve service delivery times, so that Canadians get better services, faster.”

Ojo said AI-powered virtual assistants, or chatbots, could easily help Canadians get basic information from the government in any language they need.

“In a way that is really comprehensive, even more comprehensive than what, you know, a human agent at the other side may be able to [do],” he said.

Behind the scenes at the public service, he said AI could speed up translation, rewrite technical documents in plain English, analyze documents for legal compliance and draft briefing notes.

Platform calls to ‘supercharge’ AI adoption

Industry watchers say one of the biggest challenges for Solomon will be getting the private sector to adopt AI.

Benjamin Bergen, president of the Council of Canadian Innovators, said Canada has a reputation as a leader in AI research, but is a laggard when it comes to use and commercialization.

Carney’s platform promises to introduce a tax credit to incentivize AI adoption by small and medium-sized businesses and connect Canadian researchers and startups with businesses across the country to “supercharge adoption.”

“The key piece here is, we’ve got this artificial intelligence, but then how do we actually ingest it into our society, not only from a government lens, but also from a private-sector lens as well?” said Bergen.

Bergen pointed to John Deere, a farming company best known for its green-and-yellow tractors which has become a leader in farming AI and data analytics. It uses technology to tend to crops more effectively, monitor field conditions and determine what maximizes yields.

“When we think about things like mining, forestry and other areas, how are we using artificial intelligence to create better outputs, to create greater productivity?” said Bergen.

Graham Dobbs, senior research associate in innovation and technology at the Conference Board of Canada, said another known issue for Canada is intellectual property retention.

“We have a really hard time creating patents and then retaining them in the country, retaining them among innovators who are working for firms in Canada,” he said.

“They tend to go to the U.S. and they make, you know, over 50 per cent more.”

Ojo said there’s also more pressure than ever to keep Canadian talent in Canada as the economy shifts in response to U.S. President Donald Trump.

“If you don’t satisfy the ambition — they want to build companies, they want to do great stuff and they cannot do it — they will go to other places,” he said.

Carney commits to building data centres.

The Liberal platform also has an emphasis on building Canadian-owned AI infrastructure, including data centres and high-speed and reliable communication networks.

“That’s crucial,” says Bergen, “for Canada’s sovereignty.

“Imagine when we were building the railroad, which built this nation from east to west, if we had allowed foreign agents to determine what goods we could put on the railroad, what goods could travel, who could travel,” he said.

Access to the massive amounts of data AI generates and analyzes is also important.

“If we have a data centre that’s, let’s say, storing our health-care data, but it's located inside the United States, things like the Patriot Act and the Cloud Act allow the American government to access it,” he said.

“Nations that were once friendly with us, you know, might not be in the future. And we really have to consider what does that mean from not only a privacy perspective, but also an economic sovereignty perspective as well.”

AI bills waiting to be reintroduced:

Solomon also has the thorny challenge of figuring out how to regulate artificial intelligence and what guardrails should be in place.

Dobbs said a suite of bills — the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act, the Online Harms Act and the Act Respecting Cyber Security — tackle some concerns with AI but died when Parliament was prorogued in January.

He said they should be reintroduced, weaving in some of the feedback and criticisms the government has heard.

“Ensuring that, you know, the trust and security of Canadians are on the forefront,” said Dobbs.

Solomon’s role will be further clarified when Carney gives him a mandate letter — something the government has suggested would be made public.

The industry department, now overseen by Minister Mélanie Joly, will support Solomon's work, said the PMO.

More on the (s)elections:

Electoral map

Federal Map | 338Canada

After the election on April 28th, 2025, uncertain areas are still shown on the official map as of May 18th, 2025.

They called the race for the Liberal leader, Mark Carney to win, but there are a lot of skeptical voices. talking about a rigged election.

Suspicious circumstances prevail.

Long-time MP Pierre Poillievre, the opposition party's leader, the Conservative Party, lost his riding of Carleton, ON.

Before the election, new boundaries were redrawn to make sure areas with Liberal sentiment were included. Also, it was allowed to have 91 candidates on the ballot sheet, to make the choice confusing for the people.

Mr Poillievre will have a second chance in an Alberta riding to get elected after another Conservative MP stepped aside, creating a by-election in that riding.

Terrebonne, Quebec

This riding has its own troubles.

The Block Québécois candidate and the Liberal candidate were fighting for this seat. There was a recount, and a judicial review.

The final result was ONE (1) vote win for the Liberal candidate.

600 ballots were disqualified.

Mail-in ballot’s return envelopes had the wrong postal code therefore, they didn’t make it into the final tally “non-deliverable to the address.”

And the vote that tipped the scale was accepted with the wrong return postal code, and this person actually doesn’t live within the electoral boundary.

People are asking to have a chance to vote again. Re-election...

Milton E., ON

After the election the call was Conservative won by 290 votes.

Automatic recounting: Liberal won by 20

Looking at the votes counted, some votes disappeared; there were 60 votes created from thin air

Windsor, ON

Similar situation. The Liberal Party is asking for a recount, trying to steal that seat also.

British Columbia

800 uncounted ballots were found.

74 districts affected; these votes are not added to the tally.

During the campaign, the Conservative Party leader, Mr Poillievre, gave hope to the people. Offering change after having the Liberal Party’s Justin Trudeau for 10 years.

The election results do not reflect the people’s sentiment.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith became the vocal leader of voicing the concerns of the people of Alberta.

Alberta provides $13.2B in equalization payments to Canada from its revenues after their resources. It is a giveaway, no benefit to Albertans.

They are only asking for support to move their resources, such as oil sand, to other provinces and have access to an ocean port.

They need a pipeline east to west, and 1 or 2 ocean port to get it out to the world. Currently only a south delivery pipeline exist.

PM Carney promises energy deliveries within the provinces, but in his rhetoric, it is about gas, and electricity moving across Canada. He wants a net-zero mandate.

Secession plans:

Alberta had enough. Premier Smith cannot start a referendum about having Alberta separate from Canada, but a citizen's initiative could be in place. She lowered the limit of signatures required to start the process. Alberta’s Prosperity Project leads the movement.

The separation vote could be as early as Fall of 2025. Some other sources saying it will be in 2026.

Other Western Provinces might jump on board.

Saskatchewan needs other options to deliver its Potash. The biggest customer is the USA, but its tariff is causing problems. Asking for support from within Canada. Otherwise they are trying to separate from Canada.

British Columbia

They are in the perfect spot to offer ocean ports for other provinces.

If the time is right, they might also try to leave Canada.

These three provinces could create an alliance with benefits for all parties.

The electoral circus in Canada is a good digression from the globalist plans, and it also engages a lot of people who still believe in politicians and the scam of democracy:

Videos:

Who is Carney?

A Technocratic Heist of “democracy”:

Jordan Peterson Drops BOMBSHELL On How Carney SCAMMED The Elections! Liberals STUNNED!

Quebec: One-vote victory

Carney In SHOCK After CAUGHT Cheating in Quebec Riding Recount!

Alberta wants out:

Alberta WANTS OUT! The Government says "NO WAY!"

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she would hold a referendum on provincial separation next year if citizens gather the required signatures on a petition.

Danielle Smith promises Alberta separation referendum if enough signatures are gathered | FULL

Carney knows: