These boys were taken to the slaughterhouse and were forced to kill people who (except for Muslims1) never posed any threat to the United States.
As I usually say, I love my country, but don’t care for the usurpers who are presiding over it.
Even the (un)Civil War was a bankers’ war. WW1 and WW2 ensued, but the brute cannot have enough of killing for profit.
Yesterday and today, I watched two propaganda movies, Saving Private Ryan and We Were Soldiers. Both can we watched on Brave without commercials.
In the first one, military leadership sends a platoon into the combat zone to save the life of a son, whose three brothers had already died in the war2. Don’t even try telling me that your commanding officers give a crack about you or your family; they are there to confirm that you are a slave, and they do a darn good job at that.
The second one, with an Australian actor in the lead, playing the role of a commander in “Nam,” is supposed to show you what it means to be patriotic. No kidding. Muhammed Ali, along with a number of others already well-versed in the details, set their draft cards on fire in public. Mel Gibson has realistic battle scenes3 and gets it right that your brothers are only the ones who have been baptized by fire4. As a former radio operator, I also appreciate that the realistic survival time was 30-45 seconds at the time.
Considering that veterans have been made immediate suspects for “domestic terrorism” in the last few years5, you can easily gather that after a month or two in service, they realized they had been duped into killing people in a “galactic far, far away,” who never posed a threat to the United States6. Many came back blind, legless, or in a body bag, and those who didn’t, will never forget the dehumanizing circumstances from which only a dog might save them:
Agent orange generated casualties that are never counted in the 58k who died. These were mostly village boys and black guys from poor ‘hoods who couldn’t just fly to England as Bill Clinton did after being drafted. They had to kill anywhere between two and 3.8 million Vietnamese7 “on the altar of freedom.” Who wudda thunk…
I remember Bill telling veterans sometime in the mid 90s after being booed on stage, “I hear you.” Did he? He was quite busy with Monica Lewinsky and the Whitewater scandal (insider trading8), neither of which resulted in more than a slap on the wrist. These guys have laws for you, which don’t apply to them. Well, the legal aspect tends to be a bit more convoluted:
When is the US government going to register as a foreign agent?
DOGE is about to fire 83 thousand VA workers, which pays tribute to those who are being “thanked for their service”:
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2025/03/05/va-plans-fire-83000-employees-musks-help-eliminating-pact-act-staffing-increase.html
Those who have had to face the horror can hardly ever talk about it. Not that there are no words, but because those who haven’t seen it, would only consider them a freak or a (baby?) killer.
Still, I am saying that if you haven’t face death a thousand times and didn’t run away, you still have little further to go. No, that’s not even courage; it’s only the only way to be a man or, for that matter, a woman.
Suicide among veterans is a lot more common than among the general population (where it has also increased in the last five years). Humans are “pack animals,”9 and according to the following 6-minute video, veterans can heal, when they devote attention to abused wolves. My wife, who is a gentle soul, found this:
Wolves trust you only after you deserve their trust, which you have to do every day. May I assume, I am a wolf?
This is how Islam works. There is no “moderate” Islam:
Besides WW1 and WW2 being “bankers’ wars,” some sources stipulate that they were also initiatives to establish the idea of the white genocide, during which the victims were doing the favor of killing each other. Well, not quite, because Stalin’s Asian hordes were not necessarily white. The Soviet Union lost 20 million men, fewer than Stalin’s victims, while Germany’s 16 million, evenly shared between military personnel and civilians, was a lot larger loss than the proportionate loss of the Soviet Union. After General Patton observed that “we have been fighting the wrong enemy,” he died under suspicious circumstances (some “help” at the hospital after an “accident”?). When 1945 the German commander invited U.S. General George Patton to seize Prague, but Patton’s superior, General Eisenhower, forbade it:
Some of them contain some of the idiocy you can expect in an army, but ultimately, it’s all in you. My old favorite oxymoron, “military intelligence,” changed to “human intelligence” during the plandemic…
That is the kind of neighbor I would more or less trust, after the SHTF.
Even drone operators often quit or “lose it.”
The actual numbers have never been settled.
So, here is a joke about Bill and his wife:
They are driving cross-country and stop at a gas station. Killary steps out of the car, while (hill)Bill(y) is filling up the tank, goes over to another customer, gives him a hug, and returns to Bill.
After leaving the gas station, Bill can’t help asking,
“Who was that?”
She doesn’t spare him with the reply,
“It was my college sweetheart. He and I got along well in college.”
Bill, feeling somewhat uncertain, notes,
“You see, if you had married him, you wouldn’t be a First Lady.”
Killary sneers,
“No, my dear, if I had married him, he would have become President.”
Psychologists use rats to model human behavior; it’s cheaper and faster than studying wolves.
On Memorial Day I observe that the obscene military industry does not "keep us safe" or "protect our freedoms". The parasitic tools of our greatest enemies help them to enslave us with trillions of dollars of debt to pay for their crimes against humanity.
On Memorial day, I remember all the victims of the obscene military industry, not the perpetrators of wars and psychological operations (including the covidcon) at home and abroad.
Excellent topic Ray, the US and other armies have been the enforcers of the elite's power and plans for a long time.