Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ann's avatar
ann
14m

On Memorial Day I observe that the obscene military industry does not "keep us safe" or "protect our freedoms". The parasitic tools of our greatest enemies help them to enslave us with trillions of dollars of debt to pay for their crimes against humanity.

On Memorial day, I remember all the victims of the obscene military industry, not the perpetrators of wars and psychological operations (including the covidcon) at home and abroad.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
23m

Excellent topic Ray, the US and other armies have been the enforcers of the elite's power and plans for a long time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture