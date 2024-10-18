While it always happens, it’s real. (No, I don’t watch TV.)

You may already know that most, if not all, the “illegal drug trade” has been handled by alphabet-soup agencies that are subservient to the same powers as the Federal Government is. Creating drug money from Afghanistan was a breeze, but occasionally, the scene changes, as the history of Colombian drug trade has demonstrated. Once a drug-dealing or otherwise-corrupt foreign government wants switches to politicians who want to serve their own people, they are summarily finished off, as Allende’s example showed in Chile, after he nationalized copper mines (which are also the primary sources of silver production).

The police are supposedly there to “serve and protect,” and I can assure you that, while no candidate with an IQ over 110 (100 is the “average,” but the average has been going down the drain for decades) is allowed to enter the service, the lowest-level officers tend to be as honest as most other humans. However, they are ridiculously outnumbered by the state-created crooks, and their job is to keep the system in balance. They can improve their “arrest records” by going against newbies who don’t realize they don’t stand a chance. It’s not an accident that only about 60 out of 10 thousand trafficked children are “saved.”

But it gets better.

The US, for that matter, has been gangland ever since the snake-oil salesman’s son took over railroading and oil production in the 1860s. It affected commoners “only” by the poor and the latest arriving immigrants speedily drafted to the northern forces in 1863, resulting in draftees comprising about 25% of the Union army. The industrial advancement of the “North” ensured that their rifles were already using cartridges, so their slaves, fending for their lives, were already able to shoot twice, while the southerners only once (which doesn’t make southerners into saints, but the official history of slavery somehow ignores the generous participation of white slaves to the “economy.” That sort of thing included many orphans, sometimes as young as five).

When the 2nd Amendment was introduced, it allowed for ALL the weaponry that a corrupt government could have, including cannons. Needless to say, the public, although Americans represent the last stance of personal independence on that department, is now light-years behind drone-swarms, satellite tracking, Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs), weaponized “vaccines,” food, water, air, and all forms of radiation. These days, you cannot even own a machine gun, which is a joke against drone swarms, satellite tracking, and microwave weapons, and I am not even talking about the military-age invaders, who are most likely being trained against Americans (the rest are most likely a lot worse off). Even hearing protection “requires” a $200 federal stamp.

Did you know that the motorcycle-gang myth was most likely created and has been maintained by the FIB (sic!)? Officially, the operation is described as “infiltration into a criminal enterprise,” but you must know that gangs are only allowed to do the dirty work and/or act as fronts for”higher” players that usually involve some “government” agencies (that are, of course, controlled by external forces). “Infiltration” might not signify more than the handlers being present in order to control the transactions. Around here, in rural Kentucky, there are about 50-100 old men, congregating a few times a year. They look “cool,” but are kind and gentle people, while tough, perhaps because most of them are veterans. Creating a public image of them as criminals assists the “authorities” with going against them, as needed. After all, veterans know about the war racket, and as a result, are considered potential t*ists… The globalists enjoy assigning their crimes to others:

Once the extortion and protection racket started in the US with the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, the government lost all its legitimacy. The crooks who make “the law” are the same as the inmates running the asylum now. They are untouchable.

Did you know that the “Constitution” was signed in a shady environment that most state representatives left, because they didn’t consider it legit? The new document annulled The Articles of Confederation and gave the ultimate power to the Federal Government over the states, which simplifies the takeover of the whole country; you only have to control the President and the Federal Government. As you may have observed it, as it was patently manifest during The Great Plandemic of 2020, the job has been completed to the point that federal dictates can determine what happens wherever it matters. The same is happening all over the world. Taking possession of countries is usually done by banking. The loop is now closing:

The archetype of all “modern” civilizations is feudalism, a select few collecting protection money from the masses, who are forbidden to fend for themselves.

Anarchism states that there is no need for government, and indeed, that works best for communities whose numbers don’t exceed about 300. If a community cannot defend itself, it is relegated to serfdom (well, slavery comes first). After that, the warlords will start collecting for “protection,” but that has always been the case, no matter what, except that these days, the warlords are labeled as “government.” FYI, serfs in the Middle Ages were not allowed to possess weapons. If they were found owning one, they were impaled. So, is the form of government really the people’s choice?

People do not not necessarily get the government they deserve. All human civilizations have always had the same five societal layers:

Also, all civilizations start up as something that is good for all participants, but end up concentrating power. Once that process is completed, they inevitably fall apart, just like the upcoming technocracy is going to:

As I previously said it several times, just prepare and procrastinate. There is no chance for concerted action, and any violence and stupidity will only accelerate what is otherwise inevitable.

My readers have shared a lot of thoughts regarding the problem: