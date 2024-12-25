I know, I know. I’ve been referring you to Agent’s articles forever, but in some ways, I was the first to start out on the project, when I was not even familiar with his writing. He publishes details about some of my concerns, and while I place them in a global perspective, I also confirm the information. This way, I hope that you won’t consider Agent a source that means to make you focus only on a single problem, while missing the whole picture, because the latest erudite agents compartmentalize:

Agent is doing a great and pioneering job at explaining MSDS (MSDS has been around forever and I first learned about it from my wife, who has a degree in chemistry) to newbies:

A Manufacturers Safety Data Sheet (MSDS or SDS) is the easiest way to get real information because, while Google can selectively show you search results to fit an agenda, and while doctors-turned-online-show hosts can recommend a product they are making a kickback off of, the MSDS can’t lie. The reason is because the manufacturer of the chemical must present honest information to avoid being sued out of existence by those who purchase their product and use it to manufacture supplements to sell to the plebs.

Still, Agent’s ingenuity comes in, when he goes after sourcing and following up on the processing (which is not even necessarily needed to make his point), as I also confirmed in my article in February, 2024:

At this point, he includes the variable that pharmaceuticals, even when they poison a LOT of people, only get a slap on the wrist (the revolving door between pharma and the FDA/CDC is “only” a bonus):

Fun fact about Merck: not only do they make vaccines, health products and assorted medicines, they also own the company that manufactures the raw chemicals and they own the company that conducts the safety studies, therefore, from start to we-pinky-promise-it’s-mega-safe, is 100% Merck. Also, their safety sheets often suck.

Agent also points out the obvious, which might escape a few readers’ attention, that quite a few toxic risks have never even been investigated, including, but not limited to about among which the over 80 thousand household chemicals can turn you into something halfway synthetic, a process that has been going on at least since 1961:

When I expressed similar concerns about sodium citrate in January, 2024, I was called a troll, an agent, and a lot of other names (apparently, the attacker made about $30k between subscriptions and other forms of support in a single month, so I cannot blame him, although banning me and calling me names may not have been the nicest of him, but if my suspicion holds water (hint: it does, in many ways), his treatment of me was only a minor digression from his “task”):

This time, Agent is focusing on Zinc and “vitamins,” but the thinking process can easily be an analogy for any other supplements:

For that matter, he just published a fantastically-detailed summary on “vitamins” and showed me as one of his sources:

Before I forget, I also warned my readers about Ensure in the summer of ‘23, well before Agent started out on this line (but he followed through and did a wonderful job):

Well, I wrote that in a hospital, when I nearly died:

The tragicomedy comes up, when one realizes that today’s food, no matter where it’s from, even when it’s “organic,” it’s either useless or immediately risky (hydroponics are fed the same synthetic “nutrients” as the ones sourced from industrial waste for humans and marketed as “vitamins” or, for that matter, fluoride in water than poisons you and makes you and your progeny dumb), not 100% organic (5% is allowed to be unlisted on “USDA Organic” and it better be not cyanide or something comparable), even tainted with GMO pollen from the field next door (for which farmers occasionally get sued for stealing patented technology), contain nanotech, pesticides, all generously covered with toxins from chemtrails.

Well, Agent adds to the dilemma of “organic,” when he talks about solvents:

How can something be called organic be a terrible chemical?”, you ponder. Then you locate a basic list of “organic” solvents, most of which are commonly used to make supplements.

It can all boil down to as a part of the plan to medicate people to death or just to make sure the “survivors” will belong to a caste as it is described in Huxley’s Brave New World (1932; Huxley was the son of an elitist and, accordingly, promoted the eugenicist movement, and his book reads like a dystopian novel, but it was meant to describe the “ideal society” that matches human needs):

Pre- and probiotics can be part of the common poisoning, too:

At the same time, the “recommended daily doses” sometimes tend to by orders of magnitude further than what the body might or might not need, just like toxic allowances are sometimes a thousand or more times higher than what a body can normally tolerate, if any.

For better or worse, I’ve never found madical diagnoses to be trusted:

For “Vitamin C,” scurvy turns out just another invented illness:

So, what’s the deal? Bon appetite to supplements? How about real food?