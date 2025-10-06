Although I am going to explain the details in plain English, I cannot help noticing the significance of “receptor proteins”; if they change (which they must have done already), the whole game changes.

The corollaries of the following extend a lot further than one might expect

Previously, I have posted two articles on DMSO. First, I delved into its toxicity and discussed it in the company of ethylene blue. Next, I gathered details about the mechanism that produces changes in the human body and kept wondering why it is dauntlessly promoted by sources I cannot trust.

This time, I am explaining why people might feel better, when ingesting it; even smearing it on the skin counts for ingestion, because the body absorbs whatever is on the skin.

As I observed it in my previous article, DMSO dissolves accumulated toxins, but it (probably more-or-less evenly) distributes them in the body, because it allows nanoparticles. Metallic particles modify and nanoplastics can interrupt intercellular communication (the so-called mitochondria for which antioxidants are rabidly promoted).

The result?

Toxicity levels fall below the threshold above which the body reacts to them, allowing the toxins to settle inside cells. At the same time, signs of “illness” vanish, because the body cannot perceive the low levels that, nonetheless, would probably kill the person, if most of the toxins were concentrated in an organ or a confined area of the body. The body is simply not prepared to self-diagnose particles inside its cells, because normally, no such intruder could cross the cell walls. DMSO, however, makes it possible, leaving the body blind to the threat. The logical result is that detoxification becomes next to impossible. After incapsulated in human cells, the toxins can go dormant, until their levels exceed the threshold to wreak havoc again. I am extremely concerned by nanotech being combined with synthetic, semi-synthetic, and foreign proteins, all of which can become fatal beyond a certain point.

The first two mechanisms can result in the person’s becoming symptom-free, which can be experienced as being “healed” or having “recovered.” To my amazement, quite a few comments sang the praises of DMSO after my two previous articles, and now I understand why .

Although I am fully aware that Geneticists have next to no idea of the incessantly-changing roles of various gene-combinations, I am also certain that besides trial-and-error results, AI research has conquered previously-unexplored areas and genetic manipulation can be conducted further than ever before.

The question is now impossible to ignore: Is it possible that mRNA manipulation has become controllable?

By sticking to what I think I know, I must emphasize the significance of the unity of the human body, which also used to occupy habitats for specific communities until humans from various areas irrevocably intermingled: