The Global Attack on the Information Highway of Human Cells
DMSO explains a lot more about current health problems than one would assume
Although I am going to explain the details in plain English, I cannot help noticing the significance of “receptor proteins”; if they change (which they must have done already), the whole game changes1.
The corollaries of the following extend a lot further than one might expect
Previously, I have posted two articles on DMSO. First, I delved into its toxicity and discussed it in the company of ethylene blue. Next, I gathered details about the mechanism that produces changes in the human body and kept wondering why it is dauntlessly promoted by sources I cannot trust.
This time, I am explaining why people might feel better, when ingesting it; even smearing it on the skin counts for ingestion, because the body absorbs whatever is on the skin.
As I observed it in my previous article, DMSO dissolves accumulated toxins, but it (probably more-or-less evenly) distributes them in the body, because it allows nanoparticles. Metallic particles modify and nanoplastics can interrupt intercellular communication2 (the so-called mitochondria for which antioxidants are rabidly promoted3).
The result?
Toxicity levels fall below the threshold above which the body reacts to them, allowing the toxins to settle inside cells. At the same time, signs of “illness” vanish, because the body cannot perceive the low levels that, nonetheless, would probably kill the person, if most of the toxins were concentrated in an organ or a confined area of the body4.
The body is simply not prepared to self-diagnose particles inside its cells, because normally, no such intruder could cross the cell walls. DMSO, however, makes it possible, leaving the body blind to the threat. The logical result is that detoxification becomes next to impossible.
After incapsulated in human cells, the toxins can go dormant, until their levels exceed the threshold to wreak havoc again. I am extremely concerned by nanotech being combined with synthetic, semi-synthetic, and foreign proteins, all of which can become fatal beyond a certain point5.
The first two mechanisms can result in the person’s becoming symptom-free, which can be experienced as being “healed” or having “recovered.” To my amazement, quite a few comments sang the praises of DMSO after my two previous articles, and now I understand why6.
Although I am fully aware that Geneticists have next to no idea of the incessantly-changing roles of various gene-combinations, I am also certain that besides trial-and-error results, AI research has conquered previously-unexplored areas and genetic manipulation can be conducted further than ever before.
The question is now impossible to ignore: Is it possible that mRNA manipulation has become controllable?7
By sticking to what I think I know, I must emphasize the significance of the unity of the human body, which also used to occupy habitats for specific communities until humans from various areas irrevocably intermingled:
Becoming semi-synthetic has been my concern ever since I nearly died:
Endocrine-disruptors have made the news before, but their causing ulcers and obesity have been mostly neglected besides their carcinogenic impact.
Please, notice that ALL synthetic products pose dangers to the human body (you can check how much), because the body cannot fully recognize them and, as a result, doesn’t exactly “know” how to handle them, which can allow for easy absorption of toxins and other harmful particles that otherwise would not be welcome by the body.
Which is why usually the detoxing organs, the kidneys and the liver fail first.
The threat, once one understands it, doesn’t require a madical degree to notice:
Both MWD (whose comment is after my second article) and Mercola are promoting DMSO, and today, Mercola keeps marketing his krill oil (he has been doing that for several years), because it “helps the absorption of Omega-3 through cell walls.” At this point, I wonder what else it assists with entering human cells.
Have been meaning to write you on your previous articles Ray ( a terrible excuse) but life sometimes gets in the way and my life isn't about writing for the most part . I'm not sure if you are aware or not but many substack people are noting a drop off with some people overall. Perhaps others are trying to get back to a former life that was before it became captured ? Who knows really as I can only speak for myself at this late stage of life with the horizon pretty close. Today , I noted your research and questioning of DSMO again. My husband has a knee issue and goes to a physiotherapist . She is aware ,he did not buy into (probably because of me) the accepted propaganda in the virus debacle and has for the most part , not been in the captured mill of treatments - no family dr as an example. With that being said , I did in fact buy some dsmo a few years back . He had a slight issue with his wrist , applied the stuff and voila , it was gone the next day and at this point has not returned . He now applies some Dsmo with Castor oil on occasion and experiences some pins and needles - but not pain . Having stated that , if you were having pains in joints or other areas , are you in a position to say what you think might be a less than toxic solution ... or should I be sourcing a good medicine man with their plant based ideas ? So much is unknown ... always wonder what people find useful when they have researched so much and know about overall toxicity . Thank you Ray .
