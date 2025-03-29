Private spaces are not all that private, after all.

Cell phones and computers expose their users to data collection, surveillance, and targeting in ways only a few people know. Data collection also enables the system to generate specific person’s digital replacements:

Cell phones

Verizon, posing as Spectrum Mobile, three years ago, offered me “unlimited services” for $17.95 a month, assuming I use their cell phone. It turned out, the phone had a removable battery, which suggests that the latest phones already have their spy programs with the necessary battery power built in. It turned out, they were also offering the same “deal” with a 4G flip phone. There can be only one explanation to that: the new 4G phones contain 5G technology, but the user cannot access them. 5G is not there for the user, anyway.

By the third quarter of 2024, the offer was already free service for a year and a reimbursement for a phone for up to $2,500. What would that make me, if not the product? The same company is also urging me to use “voice identification” with their customer service. There was only one catch: the “free” service and the “free” phone only came with my using a 5G phone. Those phones can take your heartbeat and even estimate your blood sugar and blood pressure, if their handler has access to your medical records. Of course, 5G signals can triangulate you with laser accuracy, which can incur personal targeting. Allegedly, 5G can also download your DNA, if you have nanotech in your body (just about everybody has that), and specific frequencies can interact with other devices and/or be used for mind control.

At this point, apparently, there is a battery backup in cell phones with removable batteries, too. A Faraday cage will do nothing, except delay the inevitable; the recordings will be forwarded as soon as the phone is connected to a network. Locking the device in a sound-proof box or keeping it away from everyone does work, but it might raise a red flag and attract more attention than not caring. Personally, I am using a 12-year-old 4G cell phone with a 18-year-old SIM card; turn it on once a day for a few minutes for messages, and otherwise, it’s off, and the battery is removed. I’m wondering when removing the battery truly disabled cell phones last time... My 12-year-old Samsung eats up half of its battery even when turned off overnight and I forget to remove the battery. It does it with the two spare batteries, too, so it’s not a battery problem.

As for computers,

RAM retaining information after the power is off even in desktops (acting as an EPROM) has been around for over 10 years. Your hard drive reporting everything you do on your computer as soon as you connect to the Internet has had a hardware feature to do the same for at least 10 years by now. Windows 10 already has a keylogger built in and all the previous versions of Windows had back doors through which everything on your machine was accessible for those familiar with the feature (they changed it periodically; hence come the so-called “Windows updates”). Windows 11 is a complete spy program with its Wi-Fi connections and AI. Finally, both PCs and Apple devices (I don’t think Android is going to lag much behind) are now manufactured with an independent AI chip that takes a screen shot every second and irrespective of the operating system of your choice, forwards them to whom it may concern. Linux is not going to save anyone, and it never really did, because hardware back doors have always been accessible using machine code. The only safe computer is one that is not on the Internet or in any network. You can use one for confidential data, another for work, and another for necessary communication. You can get reasonably-reliable laptop computers on eBay for around $100, which may not set you behind a lot. For minimizing modern intrusions, I am using wired LAN and a triple firewall on 16-year-old hardware (still an i7 processor and 16MB or RAM).

5G-compatible home routers made cell phone towers a bit obsolete: once plugged in to the wall outlet and powered up, they turn the local grid into a giant 5G antenna. That is primarily good against people who live in a scarcely-populated area. My wife and I used to be lucky, because 5G coverage ended about 500 yards from our small house, but about six months ago, a neighbor (I have three, equally about 25 yards away) started using one of those modems, and since then, we have been experiencing sleep disruptions we had never had before. While the grid can be used for depopulating specific areas, actual towers can do the job with a lot more accuracy. Besides 5G, 6G and 7G are also in use: they are applied where they work best, but strangely enough, they can also interact and converge, turning the scenario into what can be liberally called a battle of frequencies.

Before one is ready to freak out, it must be observed that the global control system is under construction, so at this phase, it’s mostly data collection:

That doesn’t mean that later on, your data cannot be used against you, but those things are so easy to fake that most people, including me, are completely defenseless.

After the “Patriot” Act, security programs have been simply collecting your data and sending them to the appropriate agencies that, for a while, used to be country-dependent (they spied for the country from which they were operating), but that sort of thing ended about a couple of years ago, thanks to the worldwide cooperation in the name of “public health” or something. Kaspersky, a Russian security software company, was banned in the US in the political circus assigning Russia as an enemy, which of course, it is not. Still, the Russians were operating from Germany, so who exactly profits from the data they collect, if not all globalist parties involved?

Turning off cell phones and using LAN instead of Wi-Fi can lower your emission exposure, but chances are, it will be only a drop in the sea:

Lots of invented illnesses exist (the “flu” is the most common one) to cover up for radiation illness.