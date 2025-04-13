All these can contain pesticides, hormone- or even gene-altering products (mostly from plastics and madications), and industrial waste/toxins, but there is more… Perhaps that’s the “uncountable” (or unaccountable?) part.

Note:

As my previous post (Is There a Time for Have Children?) was for a niche audience, here is something for today, that is, for this Sunday.

In the last few months, I published a number of articles in which I summarized my findings from previous years. This time, I am reverting to an evergreen topic, food and drinks.

Food supplies the second most enjoyable experience for most humans, at least according to polls and psychologists, so talking about eating and drinking always attracts attention. Here is my first attempt at wrestling with the topic:

I first noticed the metallic in a famous brand of European wine in 1995, when I bought a case for friends and family members for Christmas. After consuming the only leftover bottle, it was not only the metallic taste, but especially the headache that came after it that alerted me. I contacted the company, and they told me about the aluminum containers. It turned out a global company had bought up the winery, and started the practice in order to destroy the original winery’s reputation. It didn’t take long for the strategy to work.

Later, I saw the giant containers at breweries. The exterior looks like stainless steel, which can also cause metallic taste, while not exactly safe, but mass poisoning works better with aluminum which can be reinforced with a steel case:

Lab-made table salt and generic baking powder also teems with aluminum particles, and aluminum happens to be a nerve poison:

Heavy metals, of course, are generously distributed in chemtrails, too, and they interact with other factors:

As for beer, I don’t know about Europe, but the US is terrible. In the last three or four years, all major-brand beers acquired a sweet taste that resemble the smell of formaldehyde. Even when tasting beer from all parts of the world, I couldn’t find a single brand that retained its original taste; the expensive stuff became unrecognizable with all kinds of flavorings (which I assume, it mostly synthetic additives), and even the best became unusually bitter and lost its original taste. “Precision fermentation” is what the practice is called. About four years ago, Anheuser-Busch, and international company that sells a large variety of beers and similar products (e.g. Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails) started shipping genetically-modified yeast to Belgium for Stella Artois meant for US customers only, but the practice, based on my reader’s experience, must have caught on in Europe, too. German beer is often laced with arsenic due to the high arsenic contents of the water and as a result of the filtering process. Genetically-modified “enzymes” took over cheese production as well (the product taste unnaturally bitter) and natural cheese made with rennet mostly has vanished from supermarket shelves. Good luck finding sour cream, yogurt, or kefir made with natural fermentation. “Precision fermentation” tends to cause excessive bitterness, which manufacturers seem to compensate with some probably-harmful sweeteners.

These days, soy and corn products are overwhelmingly GMO, and anything “fortified” contains lab-made synthetic materials (needless to say, it’s bad for human health):

As a final shocker, let me note that more likely than not, anything with “natural protein” can contain pulverized insects and dehydrated powder from worms (a certain amount of bugs have always been allowed even in all cereals, and good luck measuring the actual amount, and I’m not even mentioning the outcomes of rodent activities). All those plants producing insects must not be idle:

It’s safe to conclude that GMOs, insects, worms, aluminum, arsenic, hydrogel, human hair, and whatever else is in everyday staples, and that’s besides the legit “vaccines” in comestibles. While it’s been going in since May, 2023, I last devoted attention to the potential practice in

When it comes to chemicals, you can actually find out about their toxicity, assuming the food labels contain the contents, which is becoming less and less likely. All supplements and even Ensure (the “protein drink” offered to patients at US hospitals) contribute to the risk factors:

It’s reasonable to ask, “What can be done?”

My only recourse is growing in greenhouses (preferably made of glass of at least hard plastic) that protect my produce from chemtrails, keep poultry (without the “bird-flu” murderers passing by) and perhaps a goat or two, buying from farmer friends nearby who are doing the same.

Storing food and water for the days to come also invites further thinking, but that’s an article for another day.