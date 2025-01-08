The conformist behavior that Islam and the Chinese share works hand-in-hand towards ending western civilization. Here is how it works.

In Islam, women’s pubic hair is shaved off. Shaving women’s hair (not just pubic) was also introduced in the “West” around 1920 for prostitutes for sanitary reasons, and it stuck, probably for profits. It’s somewhat ironic that Muslims consider western women “whores,” while their women are forced into something similar.

For Muslims, it’s absolutely fine to treat even young girls as prostitutes:

https://needtoknow.news/2025/01/elon-musk-accuses-uk-pm-keir-starmer-of-complicity-in-the-rape-of-europe-via-pakistani-grooming-gangs/

Karen lived in Egypt, and has many stories to tell about how Islam’s treatment of their own women doesn’t exactly match western traditions, either:

I fully support Karen’s closing statement: never give in an inch, as is the case with all bullies, and which is why the plandemic compliance should have stopped with the refusal to be muzzled like a mad dog. Still, in 18 months, my wife and I encountered about six people without wearing one in stores (we never wore one, and I usually shook hands with them and told them it was good to see some sanity left in a world gone insane). In fact, at the beginning of the plandemic, I considered the option that I could get killed, but I refused to live in fear, so I didn’t comply, because I knew the muzzle was only the start, and once you are dragged in and mired in fear, it’s nearly impossible to get out.

What about laughing at Islam?

Humor exists at two levels:

1. as infantile (e.g. toilet humor, which I'm sure even Muslims have, because it exists even in the most primitive communities that often use the same word for evil, stupid, and laughable). It’s characteristic of homogeneous cultures.

2. In cultures, where multiple standards exist, jokes that are on them flourish: something either works, while it's not supposed to or doesn't work, while it should.

Islam, in my understanding, is no laughing matter. As Karen also notes, living in it can be torture, while leaving it can be life-threatening, and I haven’t even mentioned dhimmihood, which the Jewish-dominated western media seems to ignore:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-jewish-media-and-dhimmihood

Even Muslim “prayers” are only exercises in compliance (personal prayers are not exactly encouraged, and the rest is brainless chanting), which makes Islam the perfect blueprint for the globalists’ “One-World religion”:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-one-world-religion-and-islam

Islam is an expansionist ideology, falling short of just about anything I can call a religion.

The enemy is imported in the West

American soldiers were hauled over to Iraq and Afghanistan and told they had to fight there in order to prevent the expansionists from coming over here. These days, many of the same enemies are literally imported into the US, which shows you how far you can trust your rulers, who are controlling your money, health, wars, governmental expenses (at your expense, of course), and even your whole life.

The Estonian movie, 1944, when Estonians were forced to fight Estonians, shows that the mass extermination of the white race and compatible cultures has been going on at least since WW1. Only a few people know that the dregs that reached Berlin were the ones who didn’t fall into captivity (yes, as opposed to the propaganda movies, Germans usually didn’t shoot POWs, which cannot be said about the “Allies” and their concentration camps for civilians or, for that matter, engage in carpet bombing that “our heroes” performed on civilians). Stalin’s regime automatically treated its own returning POWs as traitors, only to be shot or deported to Siberia…

Even nuclear bombs are psyops:

https://unshackledminds.com/nuclear-weapons-dont-exist-the-new-documentary-by-edmund-matthews/

As for those who want to fight for whatever is still alive in America, there are things to consider

Of course, the US has been kidnapped ever since it gave the right to issue its own currency in 1913 at an interest to the taxpayer, and the whole country being offered up as a collateral for the private bank that has been expanded by now over limits you can’t possibly imagine:

Don’t real Americans have enough enemies here, “foreign and domestic”? In Canada, it’s been quite obvious for years:

How do the Chinese get into the picture?

When it comes to the invaders of the “West,” the manpower also comes from China. The Chinese don’t mingle, don’t cross-breed, and look down on all those “western devils” (a term still used for white men in China):

In many ways, what’s been happening in China, can be expected in the US as well. You must be familiar with their (anti)social credit system, but here are the details:

As the rulers in China say, “Control your soul’s desire for freedom!”

And the invaders from there are “here to help,” perhaps because they are here with the usurping US “leaders’” approval…

Still, the end of the “West” means the elimination of all cultures that are compatible with white traditions, and the mass-murderers are not picky about skin color: