Dunno about you, but I’ve always found it morbid that there are human-shaped targets on the shooting range.

Dr. Corrin reminds his readership of the updated meaning of being human:

My condition as semi-synthetic was confirmed about two years ago, and I never had a “test,” wore a muzzle, or accepted an injection:

Humans were first downgraded to the status of half-monkeys in 1859, in Darwin’s The Origin of Species, which is a milestone in the globalist scheme of “purifying” the Globe from the refuse by using genetics and, mos recently, by genetic manipulation. These monsters feel superior, because they possess just about all the power to run the world:

When the convid injections came out, the news that the injected would become corporate assets was running rampant, which is not exactly a promotion from being government assets, but with the privately-run global reserve banking system, all governments all over the world became globalist assets in the past hundred years or so, anyway.

The experiments on humans are sneaky, and the public players like RFK, Jr., even intimate that the commoner has a chance:

Of course, the laws apply only to the commoner, sometimes with surprising results:

The open biological and chemical experiments on Americans started no later than 1947, when the first chemtrails were deployed.

The major experiments must have started around 1961:

Of course, mRNA would be an overkill. It was invented by the Soviets, who never deployed it, because they realized it could start an uncontrollable chain reaction that would end the human race. Instead, there are at least 13 major sources of the general poisoning, and they can converge, resulting in the same as if mRNA were deployed:

There are NO contaminants; every batch has always been different (Proof of Democide), while “human error” and “contaminants” were only there for ensuring plausible deniability. The whole procedure, in the meanwhile, was AI-controlled:

As the whole operation is AI-initiated and controlled, humans are unlikely to outsmart it. In fact, published remedies will most likely only promote the operation:

Conclusion

Humans have always been assets for their rulers, but this time, they are being turned into cyborg slaves, a condition from which there is no return.