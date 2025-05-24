This cartoon reminds me of the old joke that might apply to politicians, too:

A young man who lost all he had gambling and is standing on a bridge in the middle of the night, ready to jump. An extremely old and ugly women accosts him,

“Young man, I know what you are thinking, but if you spend the night with me, everything will be alright by tomorrow.”

The young man thinks, what the heck, I have nothing to lose, anyway, and follows the hag. In the morning, he asks her,

“Now, where is my money?”

She shrugs,

“Come on, young man, you still believe in fairy tales?”

Not sure what this pose signals, but you can take your pick. My best guess is that someone is going to win somewhere.

The People’s Hero, RFK, Jr., recently announced that certain types of artificial coloring will be prohibited in food, processed on “unprocessed” as meat bought in a supermarket. Not that it has ever happened, but poor folks waiting for a political miracle can have something to wait for:

Here are a few details:

https://www.npr.org/sections/shots-health-news/2025/04/22/nx-s1-5372637/food-dyes-ban-fda-rfk-kennedy

You can believe in politicians, but you might remember how you know they are lying: their lips are moving.

Of course, the move is an excellent example of compartmentalization as well as a limited hangout, but who cares.

Already 40 years ago, when a food label said, “it’s all-natural,” I immediately invoked the fact that crap and poisonous mushrooms are also natural.

To make a long story short, unless it’s 100%, it can contain stuff that doesn’t even have to be listed.

In fact, completely natural poisons are also in play:

What with removing a few chemicals from food, when over 80 thousand household chemicals remain untested? Well, somehow, I believe, the toxicity of the ingredients in quite a few can be easily checked out in MSDS reports, so such materials, including “vitamins,” DMSO, and ethylene blue (the last two are the latest fads on “alt” sites) and the like (like ivermectin which proved to have participated in the convid psyop, and “antigens” that are still flying around, meant to take out causes of invented illnesses). DeSantis even distributed them “for free” (originally posted on May 13, 2022, only seven days after starting my stack):

What’s in food? Oh, well, even I probably wouldn’t like to know, but I have found out more than enough to be mailed the past and upcoming rest to the Realm of Overkill with no return address:

Still, I can’t help remembering that breakfast cereals contain a LOT of pesticides (due to the taxpayer-sponsored industrial farms, it’s mostly GMO soy, corn, and most recently, what). How could I forget that European what was crossed with prairie grass in the 1930s, turning it indigestible for many? The FDA’s allowance for insects in cereals can also add to the consumer’s tribulations, creating “allergies,” but considering that insect-manufacturing plants (genetically-modified, fully synthetic, and “natural”) have been in service for years, what do you think happens to the powdered “protein” coming out of them? They can be mixed into flour, but they can “enrich” any kind of food as “natural” protein additives… Considering that legalization of comparable practices often follow their introduction by years or even decades, chances are that lots of people are already on the charts for human trials of such comestibles.

As for poor Rob, who has always been a subservient player in the globalist show, he is now pushing the MAGA psyop to the point that EVERYONE CAN HAVE ACCESS TO THE PHARMACEUTICAL KILLING MACHINE, WHICH IS MISLEADINGLY CALLED HEALTHCARE.

RFK, Jr. is all in for most “vaccines,” too (which is weird after he describes himself as “vaccine-injured”) and seems to fully support the madications “doctors” are often paid to prescribe for treating symptoms of nonexistent illnesses, only to make patients dependent on the toxins (the psychiatric ones seem to be the worst, but “cholesterol medications and the like” can easily compete with it:

The general public is being entertained in the meanwhile. My wife found this story on Fakebook, which can easily occupy a lot of attention, while the living are being ignored:

The head of Harvard's hospital morgue pleaded guilty to stealing human body parts and selling them.

Cedric Lodge, the former manager of the Harvard Medical School morgue, admitted to stelaing dissected portions of donated cadavers (such as heads, brains, skin, and bones) and selling them on the black market.

The scheme operated from 2018 to 2023, and Lodge pleaded guilty in May 2025 to interstate transport of stolen human remains.

He is facing up to 10 years in prison.

His wife, Denise Lodge, also pleaded guilty to related charges in 2024.

Harvard is already under fire for refusing to curb anti-semitism on campus and is facing a loss in federal funding and restrictions on foreign student enrollment.

Such stories keep taking the headlines for many, only to make sure they can’t see the forest from the trees and lose any confidence or mindpower to think on their own:

For that matter, I read somewhere that once a population is bombarded with fear-inducing fake news long enough, they refuse to accept facts, no matter how those facts are presented… When the convid psyop started in late 2019, I still believed in viral infections, and I just bought enough reserves for three months, but by January, 2020, I realized that I was supposed to be afraid, which I refused to do. I just thought that even if 98% of the people (these days, they can be called “targeted population,” because it’s usually a small segment of the people who are targeted in order to prevent people from realizing they have no chance to win and nothing to lose) would die, me among them, I refuse to live in fear. I immediately realized that the muzzling and the antisocial distancing were about isolating people:

… and to destroy small- and mid-sized businesses, of which allegedly 50 percent survived, but I don’t believe in statistics, because numbers are used against the people all the time:

The US as well as the world is offered a lot of fake heroes and tiny wins, while the whole ship is floundering according to schedule.