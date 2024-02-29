If you agree, you demonstrate that great minds can think alike. In this article, I’ll offer more evidence to that.

My latest discovery confirms my previous findings

Just discovered DPL’s excellent stack:

https://dpl003.substack.com/

While the material on the site is outstanding, it looks like you cannot pay for it even if you wanted to, which supersedes my premise of accepting support, but full access to my stack is also free.

Some sort of synchronicity between DPL and me is immediately there in the above quote, because I used the adage on August 20, 2022 in New Poisons in Old Medications:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/new-poisons-in-old-medications-or

and DPL also selected it on April 30, 2023 in

https://dpl003.substack.com/p/the-casual-snake-oil-salesman-a-good.

Upon searching for common denominators further, it turns out that DPL and I have been treading similar paths all the time, while we didn’t even know about each other (well, I was certainly in the dark, and there is no mention of me on DPL’s stack, either). That alone substantiates that using logic and some commonly-available data can lead to indubitable conclusions even if the paths vary, which is why I hope that you are also treading your own path.

“DPL” is possibly three authors (hence the use of “we” in its discourse), because the writings contain admirable amounts of information and details that would be nearly impossible to collect and combine for a single person, and the site also shows that multiple participants are involved. In this article, I’ll refer to DPL as a coherent unit, “it.”

DPL’s list of misleading sources that is more complete and detailed than mine, but we agree on what we have in common

When it comes to the most popular misleading sources, the author singles out pretty much the same sources as I did, when I warned about fakes and agents in the last 21 months, but adds more names. We differ in our terminology, because I call them “enablers” and the site refers to them as “gatekeepers.” The list is nearly encyclopedic and you might even find it somewhat entertaining to read the details:

https://dpl003.substack.com/p/the-gatekeepers-club

To say the least, it’s interesting that even the most prominent “doctors” in the “opposition” tend to promote something useless at best, or more likely, something quite harmful or deadly.

DPL and I have been saying pretty much the same in many cases

In the last two years, I managed to infuriate and alienate a large number of people by cautioning them against “miracle treatments.” DPL provides further details on supplements, “medicine,” and food:

The next post urges everyone to notice that, as I have also logically assumed it before, the most popular(ized) remedies for just about everything are, in fact, toxic. Here is the article on “Vitamin D, Zeolite, Vitamin C and Methylene Bleu”:

I discuss similar entries in

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/is-healing-a-myth-altogether

At last, but not least, here are the latest developments on nanoparticles, showing that C60, zeolite, and nano (colloidal) silver also employ nanotech, which is what they are supposed to remedy:

I would add to the article that activated carbon and colloidal silver probably resets the gut flora in a fashion similar to antibiotics, and I’m not sure what zeolite does, but I never thought it would belong in the blood, which is where it ends up, when taken as a treatment.

What’s missing in DPL?

When DPL processes a subject, it does it amazingly well, but of course, it cannot cover everything, and it rewards its readers with an abundance of accurate details, which is not my strength. In the following, there are a few significant related problems that my work addresses, but cannot be found on the DPL stack, but DPL and my pieces successfully complement each other.

DPL doesn’t discuss many details in the failure of “medical” diagnostics as I have done it many times like this:

DPL doesn’t elaborate on invented illnesses as I did, but its approach to illnesses is compatible with mine:

Mythical Illnesses Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) · July 30, 2023 The concept of health/illness MUST be reconsidered As you are more than likely to be aware, Germ Theory is a disaster, and Terrain Theory seems to fill in quite a few gaps, although it remains a hit-and-miss approach, when it comes to healing people, which unfortunately includes the approaches by most “naturopaths.” Terrain Theory can let you down perhap… Read full story

DPL ridicules virology, but makes no attempt at developing a comprehensive picture of health and illness and at calling for further developments as I did in one of my most important publications:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/what-makes-people-sick-apart-from

Well before encountering this source, I had arrived at the tentative, but resilient conclusion that nanoparticles are necessary for remotely controlling humans through 5G or comparable technologies:

Surprisingly for me, DPL doesn’t mention 5G in any of the “DPL” posts, and I cannot emphasize enough that it is the most important clog in the globalist machine.

It’s also essential to add that most, if not all, the most common “health conditions” from the last 70 years or so can be explained with modified proteins. Modified proteins seem to have been used for modifying the human body, mostly through enzymes, endotoxins (which open a new chapter in my research), and DNA modifications, for several decades, perhaps by accident at first, but later, they must have been simply incorporated into the global experiment on the people by western “Medicine,” whose owners are now striving for global population control that includes a hefty amount of depopulation.

The following article must have touched a nerve, because I have been receiving a lot of unwanted attention since publishing it:

And the story doesn’t end here…