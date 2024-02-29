If you agree, you demonstrate that great minds can think alike. In this article, I’ll offer more evidence to that.
My latest discovery confirms my previous findings
Just discovered DPL’s excellent stack1:
While the material on the site is outstanding, it looks like you cannot pay for it even if you wanted to, which supersedes my premise of accepting support2, but full access to my stack is also free.
Some sort of synchronicity between DPL and me is immediately there in the above quote, because I used the adage on August 20, 2022 in New Poisons in Old Medications:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/new-poisons-in-old-medications-or
and DPL also selected it on April 30, 2023 in
https://dpl003.substack.com/p/the-casual-snake-oil-salesman-a-good.
Upon searching for common denominators further, it turns out that DPL and I have been treading similar paths all the time, while we didn’t even know about each other (well, I was certainly in the dark, and there is no mention of me on DPL’s stack, either). That alone substantiates that using logic and some commonly-available data can lead to indubitable conclusions even if the paths vary, which is why I hope that you are also treading your own path.
“DPL” is possibly three authors (hence the use of “we” in its discourse), because the writings contain admirable amounts of information and details that would be nearly impossible to collect and combine for a single person, and the site also shows that multiple participants are involved. In this article, I’ll refer to DPL as a coherent unit, “it.”
DPL’s list of misleading sources that is more complete and detailed than mine, but we agree on what we have in common
When it comes to the most popular misleading sources, the author singles out pretty much the same sources as I did, when I warned about fakes and agents in the last 21 months, but adds more names. We differ in our terminology, because I call them “enablers” and the site refers to them as “gatekeepers.” The list is nearly encyclopedic and you might even find it somewhat entertaining to read the details:
https://dpl003.substack.com/p/the-gatekeepers-club
To say the least, it’s interesting that even the most prominent “doctors” in the “opposition” tend to promote something useless at best, or more likely, something quite harmful or deadly.
DPL and I have been saying pretty much the same in many cases
In the last two years, I managed to infuriate and alienate a large number of people by cautioning them against “miracle treatments3.” DPL provides further details on supplements, “medicine,” and food4:
The next post urges everyone to notice that, as I have also logically assumed it before, the most popular(ized) remedies for just about everything are, in fact, toxic5. Here is the article on “Vitamin D, Zeolite, Vitamin C and Methylene Bleu”:
I discuss similar entries in
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/is-healing-a-myth-altogether
At last, but not least, here are the latest developments on nanoparticles, showing that C60, zeolite, and nano (colloidal) silver also employ nanotech, which is what they are supposed to remedy:
I would add to the article that activated carbon and colloidal silver probably resets the gut flora in a fashion similar to antibiotics, and I’m not sure what zeolite does, but I never thought it would belong in the blood, which is where it ends up, when taken as a treatment.
What’s missing in DPL?
When DPL processes a subject, it does it amazingly well, but of course, it cannot cover everything, and it rewards its readers with an abundance of accurate details, which is not my strength. In the following, there are a few significant related problems that my work addresses, but cannot be found on the DPL stack, but DPL and my pieces successfully complement each other.
DPL doesn’t discuss many details in the failure of “medical” diagnostics as I have done it many times like this:
DPL doesn’t elaborate on invented illnesses as I did, but its approach to illnesses is compatible with mine:
DPL ridicules virology, but makes no attempt at developing a comprehensive picture of health and illness and at calling for further developments as I did in one of my most important publications:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/what-makes-people-sick-apart-from
Well before encountering this source, I had arrived at the tentative, but resilient conclusion that nanoparticles are necessary for remotely controlling humans through 5G or comparable technologies:
Surprisingly for me, DPL doesn’t mention 5G in any of the “DPL” posts, and I cannot emphasize enough that it is the most important clog in the globalist machine.
It’s also essential to add that most, if not all, the most common “health conditions” from the last 70 years or so can be explained with modified proteins. Modified proteins seem to have been used for modifying the human body, mostly through enzymes, endotoxins (which open a new chapter in my research)6, and DNA modifications, for several decades, perhaps by accident at first, but later, they must have been simply incorporated into the global experiment on the people by western “Medicine,” whose owners7 are now striving for global population control that includes a hefty amount of depopulation.
The following article must have touched a nerve, because I have been receiving a lot of unwanted attention since publishing it:
And the story doesn’t end here…
Sadly, DPL is gone. It may have been a combination of two or three existing authors, who have gone bad after the first and many good articles, following the pattern of bait-and-switch:
Currently, my supporters covers about one sixth of my necessary expenses, so I have to make money elsewhere, but I never planned on making a living out of my stack. I also refuse to tell lies that the majority just loves to hear and support authors in return.
This is a peculiar collection of the most unlikely ingredients in food:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/upgrade-on-food-chinese-sources-toxicuseless
Here is an early warning from May, 2023 that “vaccination” through the food supply was becoming legalized:
In May, 2023, I lost a few readers, when I pointed out that ivermectin was dangerous after being allowed for doctors to subscribe:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/further-considerations-about-ivermectin
Following “Agent”’s method, I investigated further, and included the latest fad, sodium citrate in my considerations, which successfully invited attacks on me:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/how-can-you-ascentain-how-bad-synthetic
Geoff Pain discusses endotoxins in a variety of contexts, including the Pfizer injection:
Notice that Geoff is not against “vaccines,” but he finds that they are dangerous because of endotoxins. Once detached from the topic of “vaccines,” his introduction of endotoxins into the picture makes sense, because such poisoning processes involve modified proteins as well as a variety of traditional toxins. Other than that, talking about the convid injections or any other “vaccine” is an obvious red herring, because each batch of the convid “vaccines” was uniquely different, and the same toxins can be delivered in poetically versatile manners. Also, the subject of endotoxins confirms my previous conjecturing about more than one substances are combined in order to reach the desired outcome. Even traditional toxins are likely in use: https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/old-and-fabled-toxins-for-the-public
They are more-or-less unstoppable, because they control the global money supply and own/control everything that matters. Without their coordinating production and distribution, famine, cold, and the lack of potable water would kill billions in a matter of weeks. People would literally commit suicide, if they stopped them, but all they could only stop most channels of survival. The ball is rolling, and getting rid of the ones who rolled it would make no difference.
One list we need eventually is that of "Gate keeper supporters" (funnels into the gate keepers): persons or groups under one name that forward or introduce others to the gate keepers and/or their topics. They don't speak or do investigations themselves, they just push the gate keepers' sites and/or propaganda topics, and though they may be pleasant, they don't engage in any real discussion or analysis of information that goes against the so-called freedom fighters.
@dpl is not a friend, Ray