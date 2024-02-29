Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

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Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
Feb 29, 2024

One list we need eventually is that of "Gate keeper supporters" (funnels into the gate keepers): persons or groups under one name that forward or introduce others to the gate keepers and/or their topics. They don't speak or do investigations themselves, they just push the gate keepers' sites and/or propaganda topics, and though they may be pleasant, they don't engage in any real discussion or analysis of information that goes against the so-called freedom fighters.

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1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
T Jacobsen's avatar
T Jacobsen
Feb 29, 2024

@dpl is not a friend, Ray

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3 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
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