Mostly unmarked graves from the (Un)Civil War, when the bankers united the states under the Federal Government whose capture was finalized in 1913 with the Federal Reserve Act:

Playing with numbers has always been a psyop by the rulers

You must have seen many estimates of the casualties of war against the human race. Most of them seem stupefying and deserve more attention, because they cannot possibly cover the facts.

The Florida health department confirms 470 thousand casualties to the injections.

What does that mean?

Of course, Lioness is only delivering the news, so don’t kill the messenger. Steve Kirsch has plenty of comparable titles, and he has conducted plenty of catchy operations. My favorites were his “challenges” (which reminded me to post the Rules of Engagement for any public disputes):

The Rules of Engagement Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) · August 2, 2022 Steve Kirsch is claiming that there are photographs with “viruses.” I’m sure, he is right up to the point that yes, there are photographs. The question is, what’s in the photos? What are the components of the tiny particles he claims are “viruses,” where are they coming from, where are they going, if anywhere, and what are they doing, if anything, in th… Read full story

It’s interesting when the culprits acknowledge they have done damage or committed murder.

Can’t wait until one of them will be thrown under the bus in order to make sure the masses will believe the “authorities” (that muzzled them and fired them for refusing the kill shot) again...

The whole is dissected into parts that sound credible, which is the highest level of mass manipulation:

The Highest-Level Operatives Are Using Compartmentalization Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) · September 8, 2024 Workers in one compartment have no access to the rest. People finding scraps of facts can hardly ever compile them into a whole, but the details can confuse them enough not to be able to see the forest from the trees. Read full story

The numbers can be only cooked,

but the injections were designed to kill in a five-year span, so who can tell when all this will end? Especially because in the last two years, there have been a poetic variety of other delivery methods (which must have been around for years, but were disclosed to the public only recently):

No Need for Any More "Vaccinations"! Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) · July 25, 2022 Technology has reached amazing levels. “Vaccines” can now be aerosolized, administered through a patch, or implanted in a “covid” test, but it turns out, there is a more romantic and, possibly cheaper and faster, way to produce the same result! The idea of informed consent has been moot for decades, so nothing really changes. Read full story

Note: It’s not mRNA, but the methods applied work just the same:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-problem-with-mrna

How can the cause of death be determined, while coroners don’t even have a code for “death by vaccine”?

The general poisoning started with industrial agriculture in the 1920s, expanded with chemtrailing in 1947, and synthetic proteins seem to cause most modern illnesses which the “madical” (sic!) profession is either unable, unwilling, or forbidden to diagnose. I have collected 13 major factors that can also converge, and cause a lot more trouble than my following article claims to cause:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/an-unlikely-synthesis-a-comprehensive

Diagnostics is a joke, anyway

Four types of mass manipulation deployed all at once

Over two years ago, I pointed out that the technocratic system is using single events for multiple purposes and multiple events to the same single purpose:

This time, a single figure is serving four manipulative purposes:

Diversion: Forget that the same toxins can be delivered in many other ways. Limited hangout: Now that the “authorities” deliver numbers, they are supposed to be trusted again. Compartmentalization: the “authorities” admit a tiny fragment of their wrongdoings. Red herring: Let the masses occupy themselves with the injections, while they are losing their lives in many more ways!

IF IT’S SO EASY TO RECOGNIZE, WHY IS IT THAT THE METHOD WORKS?

All manipulative methods pander their audiences by suggesting they are better informed, smarter, or better than others… The method is often combined with the creation of a faux “community” where the participants feel they belong and represent some kind of power that doesn’t exist in the outside world.