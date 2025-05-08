What's the Death Toll for the (sooner-or-later) Lethal Injections?
Four types of mass manipulation all at once!
Mostly unmarked graves from the (Un)Civil War, when the bankers united the states under the Federal Government whose capture was finalized in 1913 with the Federal Reserve Act:
Playing with numbers has always been a psyop by the rulers
You must have seen many estimates of the casualties of war against the human race. Most of them seem stupefying and deserve more attention, because they cannot possibly cover the facts.
The Florida health department confirms 470 thousand casualties to the injections.
What does that mean?
Of course, Lioness is only delivering the news, so don’t kill the messenger. Steve Kirsch has plenty of comparable titles, and he has conducted plenty of catchy operations. My favorites were his “challenges” (which reminded me to post the Rules of Engagement for any public disputes):
It’s interesting when the culprits acknowledge they have done damage or committed murder.
Can’t wait until one of them will be thrown under the bus in order to make sure the masses will believe the “authorities” (that muzzled them and fired them for refusing the kill shot) again...
The whole is dissected into parts that sound credible, which is the highest level of mass manipulation:
The numbers can be only cooked,
but the injections were designed to kill in a five-year span, so who can tell when all this will end? Especially because in the last two years, there have been a poetic variety of other delivery methods (which must have been around for years, but were disclosed to the public only recently):
Note: It’s not mRNA, but the methods applied work just the same:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-problem-with-mrna
How can the cause of death be determined, while coroners don’t even have a code for “death by vaccine”?
The general poisoning started with industrial agriculture in the 1920s, expanded with chemtrailing in 1947, and synthetic proteins seem to cause most modern illnesses which the “madical” (sic!) profession is either unable, unwilling, or forbidden to diagnose. I have collected 13 major factors that can also converge, and cause a lot more trouble than my following article claims to cause:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/an-unlikely-synthesis-a-comprehensive
Diagnostics is a joke, anyway
Four types of mass manipulation deployed all at once
Over two years ago, I pointed out that the technocratic system is using single events for multiple purposes and multiple events to the same single purpose:
This time, a single figure is serving four manipulative purposes:
Diversion: Forget that the same toxins can be delivered in many other ways.
Limited hangout: Now that the “authorities” deliver numbers, they are supposed to be trusted again.
Compartmentalization: the “authorities” admit a tiny fragment of their wrongdoings.
Red herring: Let the masses occupy themselves with the injections, while they are losing their lives in many more ways!
Did ya'll know it was proven the so-called "Spanish Flu" was NOT contagious back when it was happening - over 100 years ago? The researchers at the time concluded that millions of deaths were likely being caused by the "experimental injections" (vaccines) - NOT a "virus"? Of course if you research it on google or wikipedia all you get is the satanic inversion of the truth now.
https://nexusnewsfeed.com/article/geopolitics/science-proves-spanish-flu-virus-was-not-contagious-back-in-1918/
I love the gallows humor you sprinkle around your articles, without a sense of humor we'd all go mad - me anyways...!
Well, if he is a "trained" virologist with millions in research grants and making oodles of money, of course he is going to see viruses. If he doesn't see any viruses, then he loses his funding and his silly job.
Big pharma, the medical mafia and the AMA are going to insist that he finds viruses and has pictures to boot. I have a picture of a quatloo even though no one knows what it is or has seen it before. But it's a quatloo because some money grubbing murder machine says so.