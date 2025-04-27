The Most Common "Health" Problem These Days: The Body's Automatic Reaction To Foreign Protein
That's Not Only "Anaphylaxis"
Oops! By the time you get diagnosed, an average MD could finish you off with all the diagnostic tests and madications! Proper diagnosis hardly ever happens, anyway.
Anaphylaxis has been proven to occur, when a foreign protein gets into the body avoiding the liver. However, simple facts direct thinkers further down the road.
The existence of anaphylaxis alone refutes the logistics behind “vaccination,”1 but as usual, facts don’t matter, when the Aesopian wolf judges the lamb, which happens to be the case among humans, who have always made sure all civilizations relied on some form of slavery2:
The current definition of anaphylaxis may have sufficed until around 1960, but it missed the boat, when new concerns boarded it. My first journey to the scantly-sailed waters of anaphylaxis, a potentially deadly immune reaction to foreign protein entering the body3, took place as a result of Latypova’s article, which I considered important, but I also had to add my own observations. Latypova didn’t care for it in the comment section, but that was her choice; besides complimenting her for calling attention to the problem, I only complemented her findings with my own observations:
For those new to the topic, here is a 28:13-long video supplied by a reader; it’s in Hungarian with English subtitles:
https://odysee.com/@Megment_Figyelj:f/THE-ANAPHILAXIS-AND-VACCINE-SAFETY:4
Next, I am addressing the points made in the video.
Without being familiar with the sources in the video, I arrived at similar conclusions, when I investigated the common denominator between peanut allergy and Lyme, and added arthritis to the mix:
My problems with the idea of anaphylaxis are multifold:
It accepts Germ Theory for its basis;
It exclusively focuses on injected materials, while it is possible that food and inhalation can result in similar reactions, which includes stuff smeared on the skin (e.g. sunscreen, deodorants, antiperspirants, skin-care products, shampoo, and soap) or anything entering the lower end of the body (through the urinary tract or the anus);
It leaves out semi-synthetic proteins that seem to possess the ability to become part of the body and start an “autoimmune” reaction anytime, which I discovered two years ago, when I nearly died:
There is a good chance that just about everyone is a mutant by now:
The following contains all my previous findings, but there are plentiful links which you will have to open in new new tabs to check out if you are familiar with them:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/electro-transmitting-bacteria-in
mRNA, of course, is not needed for such processes:
Ultimately, the idea of health and illness MUST be developed at least to the extent that it works without deceiving patients. Here is my take on it:
Until the collapse, everything is served up by globalist servants, especially the politicians:
Or more explicitly,
Bee stings occasionally caused deaths documented already about five thousand years ago in ancient Egypt. The severe reaction usually comes on the second occasion, and it doesn’t always emerge.
The current technocratic setup only follows the same path:
Anaphylactic shock tends to happen after the second exposure to the same foreign protein. However, it is easily possibly the long-term effects become activated even after the first one. Moreover, the current standing of human health would necessitate the studying of exposure to synthetic or semi-synthetic proteins.
Bones has it exactly right. He always did. But here is good news for all you digitally imprisoned freaks of fearful living "dying" to be healthier.
Soon you will be able to use your digital prison device (your silly smart phone) to call up an app called BioNostixs InstaScan that will take a picture of your eyeball (no, you do not need to remove it) and send vital information to your local A/i slave master and doctor (who is only an observer since he don't know shyt).
Within seconds you will get a full 47 page readout of the state of your health along with full recos for tests, procedures and drugs. You can then schedule a bio-nurse practitioner to come into your humble abode and service you with a hand held "Bones" approved health scanner and body repair mechanism.
Cost Is only $10k with all the bells and whistles (like all necessary drugs and a free made on the spot last will and testament). You also receive a one year written guarantee against defective medical practice. Beat that HHS!
PS...try suing A/i or Bones and see how far you get.