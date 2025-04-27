Oops! By the time you get diagnosed, an average MD could finish you off with all the diagnostic tests and madications! Proper diagnosis hardly ever happens, anyway.

Anaphylaxis has been proven to occur, when a foreign protein gets into the body avoiding the liver. However, simple facts direct thinkers further down the road.

The existence of anaphylaxis alone refutes the logistics behind “vaccination,” but as usual, facts don’t matter, when the Aesopian wolf judges the lamb, which happens to be the case among humans, who have always made sure all civilizations relied on some form of slavery:

The current definition of anaphylaxis may have sufficed until around 1960, but it missed the boat, when new concerns boarded it. My first journey to the scantly-sailed waters of anaphylaxis, a potentially deadly immune reaction to foreign protein entering the body, took place as a result of Latypova’s article, which I considered important, but I also had to add my own observations. Latypova didn’t care for it in the comment section, but that was her choice; besides complimenting her for calling attention to the problem, I only complemented her findings with my own observations:

For those new to the topic, here is a 28:13-long video supplied by a reader; it’s in Hungarian with English subtitles:

https://odysee.com/@Megment_Figyelj:f/THE-ANAPHILAXIS-AND-VACCINE-SAFETY:4

Next, I am addressing the points made in the video.

Without being familiar with the sources in the video, I arrived at similar conclusions, when I investigated the common denominator between peanut allergy and Lyme, and added arthritis to the mix:

My problems with the idea of anaphylaxis are multifold:

My problems with the idea of anaphylaxis are multifold:

It accepts Germ Theory for its basis; It exclusively focuses on injected materials, while it is possible that food and inhalation can result in similar reactions, which includes stuff smeared on the skin (e.g. sunscreen, deodorants, antiperspirants, skin-care products, shampoo, and soap) or anything entering the lower end of the body (through the urinary tract or the anus); It leaves out semi-synthetic proteins that seem to possess the ability to become part of the body and start an "autoimmune" reaction anytime, which I discovered two years ago, when I nearly died:

There is a good chance that just about everyone is a mutant by now:

The following contains all my previous findings, but there are plentiful links which you will have to open in new new tabs to check out if you are familiar with them:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/electro-transmitting-bacteria-in

Ultimately, the idea of health and illness MUST be developed at least to the extent that it works without deceiving patients. Here is my take on it:

Until the collapse, everything is served up by globalist servants, especially the politicians:

Or more explicitly,