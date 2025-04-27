Ray’s Newsletter

Crixcyon
2m

Bones has it exactly right. He always did. But here is good news for all you digitally imprisoned freaks of fearful living "dying" to be healthier.

Soon you will be able to use your digital prison device (your silly smart phone) to call up an app called BioNostixs InstaScan that will take a picture of your eyeball (no, you do not need to remove it) and send vital information to your local A/i slave master and doctor (who is only an observer since he don't know shyt).

Within seconds you will get a full 47 page readout of the state of your health along with full recos for tests, procedures and drugs. You can then schedule a bio-nurse practitioner to come into your humble abode and service you with a hand held "Bones" approved health scanner and body repair mechanism.

Cost Is only $10k with all the bells and whistles (like all necessary drugs and a free made on the spot last will and testament). You also receive a one year written guarantee against defective medical practice. Beat that HHS!

PS...try suing A/i or Bones and see how far you get.

