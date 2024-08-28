Ray’s Newsletter

Electro-Transmitting Bacteria in Human Blood?
One more step towards becoming cyborgs: nanotech can now be combined with bacteria...
  
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
The Fight Has Been on for Decades
What can one do about it?
  
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Can You Sleep? The Reasons Why You Can't Are Different from What You Are Told
People from all over the country are having sleep problems like never before.
  
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
What Does Katherine Watt's Legal Interpretation Mean Regarding the State of the Union?
At least my point is hitting mainstream
  
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
The CBDC Is Only One Way to Zero Down on Humanity, but It's a Game-Ender
A sequel to The Dance of Death
  
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
The Dance of Death
This is not gloom-and-doom and definitely not fear-mongering. FEAR-MONGERING USUALLY MANDATES COMPLIANCE
  
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Temporary Promotion: Lower Subscription Rates Are Available for a Limited Time
I'll see, how it goes, but at least for a week or two; possibly permanently.
  
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Death from the Sky: My Latest Projection of Mass Extermination
Are the Amish the last to be taken?
  
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
A Breakthrough in How Proteins Are Used for Turning the Body into a Semi-Synthetic Organism
Continuing previous breakthrough considerations
  
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Comic Relief: From Airline Pilots
How stupid is stupid enough?
  
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
The Guilt Trip
The abusive relationship between commoners and their "authorities"
  
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
A Tribute to My Readers and a Bit More
The wolves are telling little lambs how to be wolves, and the lambs believe them...
  
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
