The latest decisive developments were predictable years ago, not that “told-you-so” would make them any better.

Who would believe that stopping the Federal Government suggests a responsible fiscal policy? Last time the budget was balanced happened before 9/11. Since then, the government has been spending the loan it picked up in the taxpayer’s name at an interest like a drunken sailor. The “Democrats” voting for the shutdown confirmed a Uniparty operating in the political scene.

This time, the money had been allocated until it ran out. Shutting down the bureaucrats only further concentrates federal power in the hands of the puppet called President. His MAGA psyop preceded his second inauguration:

Predictably, he was (s)elected in order to dampen popular resistance to unpopular moves ahead. Then, he went ahead with executive orders, Even an assassination was orchestrated for his image, which secured his role in the political circus:

His tariffs have directly attacked US living standards.

DOGE solidified centralized power, and the money “saved” went faster than you can spell “Mississippi”:

His Fourth of July betrayal was spectacular:

ICE expansion and the creation has a new private prison and deportation system foreshadowed recent developments, suggesting that the American people are now the enemy of the system.

Now, the Department of Defense has been relabeled as the Department of War (“war is peace,” after all), with an emphasis on “domestic terrorism.” Yes, that’s the people who oppose taxation without representation, federal spending, and abuse of federal power. Add the authorization of the use of long-range missiles in Ukraine against Russia in the orchestrated war that would justify WW3, the perpetual war of 1984, on TV, and you are at the entrance to rationing and martial law.

The Digital ID will be soon demanded by its victims themselves, and the global CBDCs have been creeping in with the two-year-old Fedcoin, the recent “Genius Act,” and the Stablecoin in which Trump is heavily invested, just like Carney in his “changes” mandated on Canadians.

The false-hope peddlers are still succeeding at gathering spectacular numbers of believers in legal, political, or armed solutions, while others place trust in petitioning their executioners. Of course, the global power structure can either triumph or destroy nearly everyone and everything before it fails… or succeeds. In the meanwhile, the USD is going down the drain, and the Armed forces, the National Guard, ICE, and Law Enforcement are all the the disposal of the handlers of the political puppets.

What can go wrong?