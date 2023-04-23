Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan's avatar
Susan
Apr 23, 2023

What am I working on? These days are so full of the physical doings. Could be that I’ve buried up in busy to avoid the obvious end game we are in. I haven’t been posting as much. I have been reading, tending to the gallery, my workbench and the garden .

On slavery, of course we are! My gaming of it is to learn and know the rules so that I ‘feed’ others in my life and not the beast that takes our efforts from us. Most folks are clueless on this front. Paul Craig Roberts good essay :

https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2023/04/13/slavery-in-america-was-resurrected-in-1913/

Hugs to all, I must sleep now

Reply
Share
9 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
Misha's avatar
Misha
Apr 23, 2023

Dr. Bhakdi is a highly accomplished and respected Thai-German Microbiologist, and has (co-)authored 314 PubMed publications, many of which are highly cited. Despite being heavily censored and "fact-checked," he has continued to raise the alarm about the plandemic and Covid-19 "vaccines."

https://open.substack.com/pub/lionessofjudah/p/dr-sucharit-bhakdi-urgent-message?r=n7rts&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture