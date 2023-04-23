By now, you must have realized that you have been a slave all your life. You have been conditioned and forced to accept your role, while manipulated to believe that you were free.

This is an extended re-post of my previous article (The Final Encounter with the Enemy) that, I believe, deserves more attention than what it has received. The analogy I used in it may have been misunderstood or ignored. Alternatively, I may have been too early with the idea, as usual with many of my ideas, so repeating and completing it might emerge now in a more timely manner.

What does fighting against slavery mean?

The following video clip is the scene from the TV series. Spartacus. It takes place before the last battle between the slaveholder and the hero, who has no chance to win:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qke4K9VNnUw

Spartacus and Crassus, having a discussion before the final battle in the TV series, Spartacus. The robe Crassus is wearing cost about ten years of an average person’s income.

Freedom doesn’t exist in this world, but the freedom to choose might, if one can locate it and chooses to exercise it.

(Ray Horvath, The Source :) )

(Please, notice that the links in the footnotes are integral parts of this post. While you may be familiar with some of them, even re-reading them is probably not a complete waste of your time.)

While most authors on Substack and “alt” sites are still busy exploring the types of poisonings to which Americans have been and are exposed, I have already pointed out that the globalists’ end game is now in motion, and there is literally nothing most people can do about it.

This is perhaps your last chance to make decisions for actions that you will be certainly forced to take, but you won’t have the luxury of time to make up your mind.

Under the circumstances, instead of trying to flee from military-grade poisoning by food, water, drinks, chemtrails, “medications,” “vaccines,” cell towers, and a huge number of other things, it’s time to face what’s coming.

It’s been said that the best slaves are the ones who think they are free.

Some people think that they are free, when they are informed or can consider themselves smarter than most, while falling for lies. It is also popular to give in to false hope, based only on wishful thinking, although hope can work only when faith/trust realistically precedes it.

People have been told to succumb to the latest version of slavery for their safety and for their convenience. Others give in only out of fear without realizing that those who are afraid, die a thousand deaths and fail to live an authentic life with any degree of personal integrity. They choose not to exist or they might not even have a choice because of their breeding and obedience to their conditioning.

Where else can freedom manifest itself, unless in the practice of free will? In a pragmatic sense, I have solved the problem of free will, but I don't even pretend to be a philosopher; I am only a cognitive scientist. Perhaps you remember that I previously pointed out the tiny segment of human consciousness, the only space where free will might be possible to exercise. If you don’t, let me repeat it: you exercise your free will only when you decide how you are willing to live and how you are ready to die.

It looks like living or, these days, dying, on your terms may have become the only choice by free will for those with no money or power. The following scene from the end of the TV-series, Spartacus, theatrical as it is, presents quite a few points to consider, when the end is near, and you must acknowledge the enemy’s presence and point of view in order to be prepared before you won’t be given the choice (the most relevant part starts at 3:10):

So, here is what I am adding to my previous article. As brief as it seems, there is probably nothing else to add:

By now, it’s clear that coordinated and/or centralized opposition is impossible, but there is one thing everyone can do, no matter how insignificant it may appear:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-most-important-thing-anyone-can

Eventually, everyone will have to fend for themselves or for their community that has not been infiltrated or identified by the rulers.

The Taliban used to gather together from a loose network of tribes for every job, but it was impossible to behead it, because it had no leader. Those, who are willing to put up a fight, have no choice but do the same: agree on their “Leader” without pronouncing it, the One Who gives life a reason to live for, and the rest will go down accordingly.