Do NOT get scared, no matter how far this prediction might be realistic:

“Your servant.. has been told… it ain’t going any further.”

(Leonard Cohen)

Cohen seemed to be an insider and his reporting aligns with the globalist habit of taunting the victims.

Note: This article is most likely for the whole weekend, unless I post something urgent or funny. It is “long” only because I am posting the full links to my previous ones on order to make it easy to notice that you are familiar with the contents. Still, this is not about being “black-pilled,” but an exploration of the current state of affairs in relation to their glaringly-obvious precedents. You can see that I haven’t changed my tune since the inception of this stack; it’s still me, and my previous notes match up with my recent and current ones, and none of those have gone obsolete, and I although have to say the same things over and over, no new articles are necessary most of the time.

The globalist plan is in motion

First time I warned was three years ago:

Aren’t most people like Casey who just doesn’t get it? “Casey “minds the arrows, and ignores the fatal echoes, the clicking of the turnstile, and the rattle of his chains”:

“He is seeing his reflection in the lives of all the lonely men who reach for anything they can to keep them going home.”

The hell people live in is familiar to most, but most people take the known hell over the unknown. Poor things don’t know that they are where they are going:

The end game is on:

And it’s a countdown:

Not much longer to wait, and this is NOT fear porn; only a notice that everyone must be prepared:

For the necrophiliac, it will remain a fascinating Dance of Death or, shall I say, dance to the death?

As it was clear already years ago, new plandemics are coming up, and they will be a lot less forgiving than the first one. Here is the first AI cop who is of the kind that is likely to enforce the next muzzle mandates and worse (well, don’t discount minitanks and global mercenaries, which has been obvious in Canada, but it’s inevitably happening in the US, too, as it is now openly advertised in Thailand:

So, are decent people completely defenseless? They might get somewhere, if they can gain over some of the enablers and the enforcers from the Dark Side. Convincing others is not a science; it’s always been an art:

What can you say? Probably no more than one question a day or less often, as I described the tactic in

Is surviving the cull possible?

RBCs have been certainly affected. In fact, in 2023, I was told in the hospital that I had “blood cancer,” which of course, I didn’t and don’t. However, something messed up my reading and they couldn’t do anything about it. Still, I was not feeling sick because of the low RBC count (although in the two previous years, I was certainly weak), and my full recovery took about eight months. Just allowed my body to do the job. Still, it was obvious that I was already halfway synthetic, an idea that keeps coming in from various resources:

As a result of my previous experiences, I’m quite certain that arthritis comes from some kind of semi-synthetic mush replacing the cartilage, and it doesn’t regenerate, at least, not soon enough. I am also having the problem, and just letting my body get used to the pain; perhaps my brain stops signaling after a while. I know that whatever sells for the condition happens to be harmful.

Mihalcea, for one, blames it all on the blood, while the blood is only a stage of the same materials traveling through the body, while some them settle in it more-or-less permanently. She seems to be one of the globalist players, surrounded with Masonic symbols:

My summary of the most obvious and prominent causes of “modern” illnesses might leave a sense of hopelessness behind, because the sources can converge, but it still allows for a number of potential cures, for better or worse:

Recently, I started to assume that most, if not all, treatment options only exacerbate conditions, fast-tracking those meant by the rulers to survive (as cyborg slaves) to be assigned to specific roles, because whatever is going on is planned and directed by a central AI:

NAC helped me for a week or two (I took it, when it looked like I would pass, anyway), but the original condition came back with a vengeance, so I have been opting out of anything synthetic ever since for good reasons:

It looks like adrenochrome is now available in synthetic form (well, synthetic chemicals tend to be overwhelmingly harmful, but torturing babies and toddlers also kills the soul of those who happen to perform such “ceremonies”):

Stem-cell therapy might also work besides reverse-engineering the global programming:

Otherwise, I’m sure I’ll know what hit me, when I die, and the road to the exit might be a lot rougher than I can imagine.

False hope sells, but you have other options. Why would anyone lie to themselves instead of facing the Beast and making the necessary preparations? Paying attention can help with recognizing new options as well. The system is AI-driven, but rules by entities who call themselves human, and as a result, it’s prone to errors and will inevitably collapse.

