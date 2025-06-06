Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaritas at the Mall's avatar
Margaritas at the Mall
12h

Interesting observation about arthritis. My parents are 78, my dad has had both hips, both knees , and one shoulder replaced. 2nd shoulder scheduled for this fall. He loves his statins and supplements. My mom drinks diet coke, 2-3 a day, arthritis in her hands and ankles. Her fingers all make interesting angles.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
max's avatar
max
12h

Hi Ray.

What's goin on?

Sowing fear appears to be the rage today. What was that line in that movie? Oh yeah, ''Hey Jimmy, got anything good?''

Man always has a choice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture