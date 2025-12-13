You must be able to think like a crook to catch one, but better avoid to become one. (Photo source)

This article follows my habit of linking two seemingly-unrelated problems and arriving at a conclusion that combines the two. In my last such post, I concluded that a concrete source of a threat from psychological shell game can be used as a bait in bait-and-switch, and both the target and the phantom enemy are rendered immobile.

Testing and conditioning the target audiences are intertwined

Marketing and selling have entered the Era of the AI, which leaves most consumers exposed and more-or-less defenseless against manipulation and even conditioning.

The latest fad among sellers is the AI that calculates how much someone is willing and/or able to pay for a specific product. The conclusion? The person’s profile deepfake and financial situation are updated. The subjects also receive matching marketing links, whether they have opted out of those or not, which conditions them to “keep up the good job,” and based upon their responses, their profile, conditioning, and deepfake remain constantly adjusted.

When the generously-harmful 5G-compatible “gaming” routers are sold, the marketing figures provide an estimate for the number of people who are stupid enough to do this, and being gamers, are already halfway towards becoming expendable and/or replaceable.

Your internet behavior automatically generates a “fingerprint,” which exists whether you want it to exist or not; the web spiders, your ISP, and all the AIs keep following you, and they don’t have your best interest in mind. The most auspicious versions of this process go through Apple products, private cell phones, and any other environments in which the user can be exclusively identified from biometric data that even a “health monitor” can provide as long as it occasionally connects to the Internet. Some people are even volunteering to be erased, just like when they sold their souls for a song, when they allowed 5G installations on their own premises in return for pecuniary compensation.

The elderly poor were probed about their willingness and ability to use the Internet, while their ISP bills received a $14.99 subsidy for a few years. Even I qualified! Nonetheless, the probe tested for the numbers and regional distribution of the technologically-able whose income was below par as well. By the time the program ended, new participants were recruited from the same group to become internet users, and their profiles were developed long enough not to generate more data and justified the termination the program. Instead, Lifeline “health” emergency devices were offered that introduced a new form of wireless radiation in the hapless elderly person’s home, while registered the person as someone who is most likely in poor health or dauntingly and convincingly impressionable.

As the convid theater manifested, MSM “news” consumption is directly monitored. Those who watch the “news” are, therefore, officially classified either as frightfully brainless or already hopelessly compliant to any future idiotic edict the “authorities” might belch up from their infernal mental intestines. They are the ones who send out petitions.

Creating the target’s mental reality

Although I’ve never watched TV much, I remember an old series, Monk, in which a detective with neurotic traits were normalized as a “genius,” providing a preliminary public forum for the normalization of deviance, well before “chest-milk” and the kind of devious nonsense. It started with a song with a chorus, “It’s a jungle out there,” which irritated me more than the program itself, although after watching a few episodes you encountered nothing particularly more original than in MacGyver (1985-1992) or the much more entertaining Cheers (1982-1993). If you check out viewers’ ratings on imdb.com, every single series, as silly or evil as they are, is ridiculously overrated. Why? Because series promote psychological dependency, a most welcome trait among the slaves of the future! Top-notch conditioning!

Myth-creation never stops in the “news”; myth-maintenance is perhaps the purest form of sources to generate the consumers’ mental state and severely-truncated ideas of what the world is like. Basically, absolutely nothing “the news” has ever announced in the last hundred years (or most likely, since 1867) has been a fact. Both world wars of the 20th century are still “explained” to the masses in blatant lies. In the meanwhile, sites that delve into historical revision seem to be systematically hunted down. |Basic humans instincts and desires are exploited to direct the masses into the slaughterhouse, yet I can’t see a whole lot of people noticing much of the proceedings. They are too busy being engaged in false flags like the nuclear threat, limited hangouts, and red herrings.

The movie industry, concentrated in pretty much the hands of a single tribe (the “Church” of Scientology is also biting a chunk out of it, with some unidentifiable Masonic connections also involved), makes sure the animal-brained consumer will never have any idea of history. The televised and dramatized official accounts of the two world wars clearly demonstrate the method, but side shows devaluate Christianity and even misrepresent the Inquisition. The bankers’ wars and the H* myth that provide protected status for the liars join in, but the “alt” media does a great job, too. For example, they tell you the government “prints” money, whereas since 1913, it’s been issuing the USD as a loan from the Federal Reserve on the taxpayer’s behalf at an interest, which it certainly lavishly spends, and not exactly in the service of the citizens.

While Congress hasn’t lawfully declared war since 1942, the US soldier has been showing up all over the world incessantly.

The objective? Beefing up the monster and to make sure there is a central bank everywhere.

Of course, there were a lot more lies.

Of course, I could recite countless other cases, but that’s not my point.

My point is in the title: people are probed, while being conditioned to believe in lies.

Just like in the convid theater and the “virus debate,” the problem is extreme govt overreach. People are being literally exterminated, while treated as govt property (as collateral for the govt loans), yet they fail to realize what Bush said about pitchforks.

Got what you have expected? It’ Christmas time!