C Woody
17h

Great meme on the Rothschild banking system..the six o’clock propaganda broadcast sells it to the masses as a drug war against a dictatorship lol!

Mike
15h

If you do not recognize that the foundational pillars of your life in this reality are lies, then you are a risk from all sorts of AI assaults. Most you won’t even notice. Confirmation bias will allow some. Some are genuinely helpful to your interests. Some will nurture you for maximum government asset productivity and appreciation. Providing a false sense of happiness and security. But that only last for a time as the controlled assaults on your health and finances set you up for the final wealth reclamation before death. It’s all in your data. The algorithms know your reactions better than you know yourself. You are certainly a step ahead if you recognize what goes on. But the individual is still susceptible to the trickery and cannot be fully “on” all the time. What is needed is a personal AI guide and advocate. Something that can monitor your AI simulation(s), identify assaults, predict outcomes for your acceptance or rejection, and defend your interests based upon your decisions.

18 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
33 more comments...

